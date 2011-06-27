Vehicle overview

Rumors have swirled for months about big changes coming for Mercedes-Benz's electric hatchback, chief among them that the German automaker was going to drop the B-Class EV's Tesla-sourced electric motor and battery in favor of a self-developed system. That may be coming, but not for the 2016 model year.

The only change the B-Class EV gets in its third year on the market is a new name. It is now called the B250e. We're not sure what the "250" signifies, as there's no 2.5-liter gas (or diesel) burner onboard and none of the other numbers associated with the car add up to 250. But B250e is less a mouthful than "B-Class Electric Drive," so we'll happily accept the new moniker. Otherwise, the 2016 B-Class EV is powered by the same 132-kilowatt, 177-horsepower electric motor and 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that debuted in the 2014 model year, both supplied by Tesla Motors.

Inside, the 2016 B250e looks like a real Mercedes for the most part, with some premium materials and a suite of safety, interior and infotainment upgrades available on the options list. The B-Class EV provides good headroom and legroom for four adults. It has seating for five, but the fifth passenger had best be on the small side if the rear-seat riders hope for a comfortable trip. Luggage and cargo space are also good, as the battery pack is under the floor and doesn't use space inside the vehicle.

Despite its unique nature, the B250e has some clear shortcomings that should be taken into account by shoppers. The EPA-rated range of 87 miles is just mid-pack for modern EVs. Most of the extra power the B250e stores in its hefty 28 kWh battery pack is used to give the nearly 2-ton hatchback its impressive acceleration. There is a standard range-extending charging option than adds up to 15 miles of travel, but Mercedes warns owners not to use it very often because it shortens battery life. And despite that vaunted Teutonic efficiency, the B250 isn't very efficient in its use of power. On our Edmunds EV testing loop, a 2014 B-Class EV traveled an impressive 105 miles before it ran out of juice, but it used nearly 50 percent more energy than did a Volkswagen e-Golf along the same roads.

Interior surfaces are an issue, too. They appear to be high quality, but the seats are stiff and many dashboard pieces are made from hard plastic. It takes the expensive optional Premium package to get some soft-touch material on the upper dashboard and door panels. It's also worth noting that the B250e makes optional some features, such as heated seats, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and even an integrated garage door opener, that are standard on many luxury cars.

Given the growing number of all-electric car models on the market these days, we think potential buyers would do well to check out some of the B250e's competitors. Its closest rival, the BMW i3, surprisingly roomy for a small car, earns our recommendation for its superior performance and efficiency, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction and futuristic interior. We also recommend the Volkswagen e-Golf for its premium and roomy interior and pleasing driving characteristics. There are a few solid choices from more mainstream brands, too. The 2016 Ford Focus Electric and the Nissan Leaf lack the B-Class EV's upscale vibe but perform similarly in most other respects.