It took a while, but Mercedes-Benz has jumped into the world of electric drive with its upscale, five-seat B-Class battery-electric model. And after a limited launch of the inaugural 2014 model it is making the 2015 B-Class Electric Drive available all across the U.S. The front-wheel-drive hatchback couples a powertrain built by Tesla Motors with Mercedes' usual array of high-tech standard features and options.

The B-Class Electric is powered by a 132-kilowatt (177-horsepower) electric motor connected to a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, both of which are supplied by electric car pioneer Tesla Motors. According to the EPA, that combo is good for up to 87 miles of range. Recharging with a 240-volt power source takes fewer than 3.5 hours, Mercedes says, but that requires a dedicated 40-amp, 240-volt service. Lower amperage home charging systems will increase the recharging time. There is no quick-charging option for the 2015 B-Class E-Drive.

Inside, the 2015 B-Class Electric looks like a real Mercedes for the most part, with some premium materials and a suite of safety and multimedia features and interior and infotainment upgrades available on the options list. Unlike the cramped rear seating of the CLA sedan, which shares the same platform, the B-Class provides more headroom and legroom for four adults. It has seating for five, but the fifth passenger had best be on the small side if the rear-seat riders hope for a comfortable trip. There is a lot of luggage and cargo space for an EV, as the battery pack is underneath the floor instead of taking up space inside the vehicle.

Despite its unique nature, the B-Class Electric has some clear shortcomings that should be taken into account by shoppers. The EPA-rated range of 87 miles is just midpack for modern EVs. Most of the extra power the B-Class Electric stores in its hefty 28-kWh battery pack is used to give the nearly two-ton hatchback its impressive acceleration. There is a standard range-extending charging option that adds up to 15 miles of travel, but Mercedes warns owners not to use it very often because it shortens battery life.

The B-Class also lacks the efficiency found in some other EVs. On our Edmunds EV testing loop, a 2014 B-Class with the optional range-extension package, the same powerplant and range-extending feature now standard with the 2015 model, traveled 105 miles before it ran out of power, but it used nearly 50 percent more power than a Volkswagen e-Golf along the same roads. The EPA says the 2015 B-Class Electric will gobble 40 kWh of electricity every 100 miles, versus just 29 kWh for the 2015 eGolf. BMW's i3 electric car does even better, using just 27 kWh per 100 miles.

Interior surfaces are an issue, too. They appear high-quality but the seats are stiff and many dashboard pieces are made from hard plastic. It takes the expensive optional Premium Package to get some soft-touch material on the upper dashboard and door panels. It's also worth noting that the B-Class is missing some features — such as heated seats, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and even an integrated garage-door opener — that are standard on many luxury cars.

Given the growing number of all-electric car models on the market these days, we think potential buyers would do well to check out some of the B-Class Electric's competitors. Its closest rival, the 2015 BMW i3, surprisingly roomy for a small car, earns our recommendation for its superior performance and efficiency, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction and futuristic interior. We also recommend the 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf for its premium and roomy interior and pleasing driving characteristics.

There are a few solid choices from more mainstream brands, too. The 2015 Nissan Leaf and the 2015 Ford Focus Electric lack the B-Class' upscale vibe but perform similarly in most other respects. And if a little bit of all-electric drive with a lot of gas-electric hybrid range and Mercedes quality would suit you just fine, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C350 Plug-In Hybrid could be worth checking out. It will offer almost 19 miles of all-electric range per charge, plus several hundred miles of conventional hybrid operation before it needs its gas tank refilled.

We like the concept of an affordable luxury EV, but the 2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric still has too many drawbacks for our wholehearted recommendation.