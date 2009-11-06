Skip to main content

Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
53 listings
  • New Listing
    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $41,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,192 Below Market
    39,511 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Action Auto (Orem, UT)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Orem, UT / 1,810 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    View the Carketa condition report of this vehicle by visiting www.actionautoutah.com or www.carketa.com RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah be...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB1JN515339
    Stock: M9970
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $34,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,722 Below Market
    53,820 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    EchoPark Automotive Los Angeles (Long Beach) (Signal Hill, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Signal Hill, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB3GN379028
    Stock: CGN379028
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $43,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,356 Below Market
    35,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Downey Hyundai (Downey, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Downey, CA / 2,267 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **Fresh Oil Change**, Factory Warranty Remaining, Local Trade, Financing Available, Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8' Color Display Upgrad...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CBXJN650271
    Stock: P12861A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2022

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $37,648
    Good priceGood price
    $5,208 Below Market
    37,074 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Feldman Chevrolet of Highland (Highland, MI)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Highland, MI / 408 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *LEATHER SEATING*, *4X4 / 4WD / AWD*, *Accident Free CarFax*, *BLUETOOTH*, *SUNROOF*, *4G LTE WIFI / ONSTAR*, *SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS XM*, *NAVIGATION...

    Dealer Review:

    It was fine it took a long time to get it done

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB5HN392879
    Stock: PJA119208A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-19-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA
    $38,200
    starting MSRP
    • 11 Colors
    • 4 Trims
    See Offers
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $61,295
    Good priceGood price
    $3,537 Below Market
    9,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes (Hialeah, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Hialeah, FL / 920 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Aluminum Linear Grain Trim Neva Grey/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery W/Dinamica ...

    Dealer Review:

    mr javier andueza the salesman was very nice

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K5J5DBXMN131401
    Stock: MN131401
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-10-2022

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $62,279
    Good priceGood price
    $1,834 Below Market
    12,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Major Motor Cars (Santa Monica, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,282 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG 4MATIC NO ACCIDENTS ON CARFAX, 19' AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, He...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K5J5DB9MN187880
    Stock: 22335
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $62,749
    Fair priceFair price
    $275 Above Market
    5,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville (Gainesville, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Gainesville, FL / 702 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AMG Drive Unit, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels (DISC), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Illumin...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K5J5DB6MN240308
    Stock: G101011A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $41,993
    Good priceGood price
    37,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    AutoNation USA Houston (Houston, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,198 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Multimedia Package Premium 1 Package Interior Package Panorama Sunroof Wheels: 19" Amg Cross-Spoke Black Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Illuminated Star C...

    Dealer Review:

    Salesman (T Kirk) was great. So was Sale Mgr. (Justin). Had problem when vehicle was picked up and discovered engine was Bad. Had the Warranty Purchase, and even though it took 8 weeks, a NEW engine was installed and they made it right. All employees were helpful, and the only thing I had issue with was not being kept in the loop by the Service Mgr. Just a phone call would have been nice. Otherwise, I recommend AutoNation USA if you are looking for a vehicle. The warranty by Assured Warranty authorized a complete engine replacement and made it GOOD ! Get the warranty if at all possible. Nice to deal with an HONEST Dealership !!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB7JN548054
    Stock: JN548054
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • Advertisement
    Special offers available
    2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA
    $38,200
    starting MSRP
    • 11 Colors
    • 4 Trims
    See Offers
  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $45,879
    Good priceGood price
    $2,845 Below Market
    33,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Foothill Ranch (Foothill Ranch, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Foothill Ranch, CA / 2,247 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. Only 33,913 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-...

    Dealer Review:

    I bought a used car at the Mercedes-Benz Foothill yesterday,I had the pleasure of meeting Drew Jencks, who is a very friendly and enthusiastic representative, his business is also very professional, I only took 4 hours to complete the car purchase procedures, and pick up the new car smoothly. Wonderful experience and I highly recommend Drew Jencks.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB4JN545726
    Stock: 9500FP
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $42,998
    Good priceGood price
    23,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Texan GMC Buick (Humble, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Humble, TX / 1,187 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Auto-Dimming Rearview & Driver-Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Compass, Convenience Package, Garage Door Opener, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Heated Front Seat...

    Dealer Review:

    My wife and me was in the market for a full size truck well if you done any shopping for cars or trucks today you know frustrating it can be at times. We decided to visit Texan GMC (Humble) the sales staff there was very attentive and knowledgeable , but our sales man Johnny (great name by the way) inside joke when over and above making sure we were comfortable during the process. We received a fair trade offer for vehicle along with a excellent price for our new vehicle the process was smooth has baby- . So I would highly recommend with deciding on our next car or truck given Texan GMC Jeep Chrysler a visit and ask for Johnny he is phenomenal .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB3JN586283
    Stock: T6527
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2022

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $34,995
    34,028 miles
    Lemon reported, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Automotive Avenues (Wall, NJ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Wall, NJ / 197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Just arrived is this sharp handling, NONSMOKER 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 4MATIC, meaning ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, Coupe! Despite 'coupe' in its name, this...

    Dealer Review:

    Everyone at Automotive Avenues was extremely nice and helpful, and we got a Fantastic car at an unbelievably good price. Thanks to Joseph Rouette and the sales team - we are Extremely happy!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: Yes

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB7HN433562
    Stock: TR35072
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-25-2021

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $45,000
    Good priceGood price
    $1,820 Below Market
    16,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Audi Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Fully Inspected and Serviced. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18195 miles below market average! Awar...

    Dealer Review:

    Audi Indianapolis is the place to buy an Audi. Greg Pirinelli made my buying experience enjoyable from the first contact to handing me the keys to our new 2022 RS5. As a Sales Agent myself, I have high expectations from anyone attempting to obtain my business. Candor is key when I have to drive 135 miles one way just to see the car and drive it. I was never disappointed throughout the process. I arrived with financing in place, which makes most dealerships a little snippy, but it wasn't a problem here. Heather M worked with me through the process of finalizing paperwork, warranties, and a botched "overnight" check that ended up in Memphis for an extra day. All in all, I'll be back to see them again for my next purchase. Thank you Greg, Heather, and everyone else that got us into a beautiful car that we absolutely love.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB5JN589525
    Stock: A182119A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $40,899
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,379 Below Market
    21,616 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Dream Motor Cars (Los Angeles, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,277 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power M...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB9GN353808
    Stock: 353808
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2021

  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $40,200
    Good priceGood price
    $1,578 Below Market
    44,693 miles
    4cyl Automated Manual
    BMW North Scottsdale (Phoenix, AZ)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,941 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. 23/31 City/Highway MPG ** JUST ARRIVED ** This vehicle is fresh to our inventory and may NOT BE READY for seeing or driving. However, it...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB7GN344072
    Stock: B35449C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  • Price Drop
    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $43,498
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,297 Below Market
    39,756 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    AutoNation Chevrolet North (Denver, CO)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Denver, CO / 1,463 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Multimedia Package Premium 1 Package Panorama Sunroof Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Wheels: 19" Amg Cross-Spoke Black Cosmos Black Metallic Amg P...

    Dealer Review:

    Bought a 2022 Silverado 2500 HD from Autonation Chevrolet North. It was a Great Experience from start to finish. The Salesman Tin was wonderful and a joy to deal with. Thanks again.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB7JN566165
    Stock: JN566165
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-09-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $43,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,016 Above Market
    12,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Portland, OR / 2,326 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Liftgate,Keyless Start,Navigation Sy...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB8JN577188
    Stock: JN577188C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $64,000
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,088 Above Market
    15,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Certified Benz & Beemer (Scottsdale, AZ)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Scottsdale, AZ / 1,946 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **$68,190 ORIGINAL MSRP**19" AMG CROSS SPOKE FORGED MATTE BLACK PREMIUM WHEELS($1,750)**AMG AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE($1,550)**FACTORY TOP SPEED LIMITER DE...

    Dealer Review:

    No pressure, and no stress. Manuel helped me a ton making sure I loved the car and was satisfied with the whole overall.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K5J5DB3MN186174
    Stock: 19814
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2022

  • Certified Pre-Owned
    Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program
    • Rigorous multipoint inspection
    • CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™
    • 7-day/500-mile Exchange Privilege
    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    Certified 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $60,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $98 Above Market
    17,336 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Mercedes-Benz of Owings Mills (Owings Mills, MD)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Owings Mills, MD / 47 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    **CLEAN CARFAX **1-OWNER **MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED **UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY AVAILABLE **PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE **PARKING PACKAGE WITH 360-DEGR...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1K5J5DB3MN221246
    Stock: 822376A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $45,456
    Fair priceFair price
    $327 Below Market
    35,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Performance Honda (Fairfield, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Fairfield, OH / 377 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This *2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA AMG CLA 45* is loaded with convenient features like AMG RED CUT EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE, MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE, PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB1JN545974
    Stock: JN545974
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $43,599
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,017 Above Market
    27,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows (Lone Tree, CO)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Lone Tree, CO / 1,460 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Premium 1 Package Panorama Sunroof Amg Ride Control Sport Suspension Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Sun/Moonroof Convenience Package Keyless Start...

    Dealer Review:

    I have just bought my sixth new vehicle from Park Meadows Buick GMC. I've bought both Buicks and GMCs. The have a good selection (when the manufacturer supplies them) and offer straight forward MSRP pricing. Their service department does quality work to keep the cars and SUVs they sell in tip-top condition.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB8JN605314
    Stock: JN605314
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45

    2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
    AMG CLA 45 Sedan

    $39,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,213 Above Market
    45,562 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Car Lux Inc (Lennox, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Lennox, CA / 2,278 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ** CLEAN TITLE ** DESIGNO POLAR SILVER MAGNO (MATT FINISH) PREMIUM PKG ** MULTIMEDIA PKG ** PANORAMA ROOF ** AMG RIDE CONTROL SPORT SUSPENSION W / 2 S...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDSJ5CB9HN439489
    Stock: 220983
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Previous
123
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 53 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mercedes-Benz For Sale
  4. Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class For Sale
CLA-Class Reviews & Specs
Select Buying Experience
AnyOnlineIn-Store
Filters
Location
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year
make
model
to
Year(s)
Condition
Price and Payment
$
to
$
Price
Rating

Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

Trim
Mileage
to
Mileage
Vehicle History
Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Engine & Exterior

Entertainment

Options & Packages
MPG
to
MPG
Vehicle Listing Details

Related Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.