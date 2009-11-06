Located in Indianapolis , IN / 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Audi Indianapolis is the place to buy an Audi. Greg Pirinelli made my buying experience enjoyable from the first contact to handing me the keys to our new 2022 RS5. As a Sales Agent myself, I have high expectations from anyone attempting to obtain my business. Candor is key when I have to drive 135 miles one way just to see the car and drive it. I was never disappointed throughout the process. I arrived with financing in place, which makes most dealerships a little snippy, but it wasn't a problem here. Heather M worked with me through the process of finalizing paperwork, warranties, and a botched "overnight" check that ended up in Memphis for an extra day. All in all, I'll be back to see them again for my next purchase. Thank you Greg, Heather, and everyone else that got us into a beautiful car that we absolutely love.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WDDSJ5CB5JN589525

Stock: A182119A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2022