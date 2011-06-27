  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege
  4. Used 2003 Mazda Protege
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mazda Protege DX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Protege
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,680
See Protege Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,680
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,680
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Front track57.9 in.
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight2634 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume92.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mica
  • Shimmering Sand Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Metallic
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Mica
  • Pure White
  • Garnet Red Mica
  • Laser Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,680
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P195/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,680
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,680
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Protege Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mazda Protege DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles