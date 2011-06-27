  1. Home
Used 2019 Maserati Levante S GranLusso Specs & Features

More about the 2019 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower424 hp @ 5,750 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Climate Package +$290
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Inox Sport Pedals +$140
Illuminated Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Script +$200
Four-Zone Climate Control +$1,090
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$890
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery +$1,490
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$290
Sabbia Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$250
Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails +$190
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholsteryyes
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System +$1,990
Power Rear Side Sunblinds +$490
Cargo Net +$90
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script +$300
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
20" Silver Staggered Efesto Platinum-Wheels +$1,800
21" Gloss Black Staggered Anteo Wheels +$3,600
20" Dark Grey Staggered Nereo Miron Wheels +$1,800
Metallic Paintyes
20" Matte Staggered Nereo Wheels +$1,800
Metallescent Paint +$925
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile) +$2,700
21" Anteo Staggered-Width Alloy Wheels +$3,600
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps +$990
21" Machine Polished Staggered Helios Wheels +$4,000
Mica Paint +$925
20" Dark Grey Staggered Ares Wheels +$2,200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,650 lbs.
Height66.7 in.
Length197.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.0 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rame Mica Metallic
  • Nero
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Cuoio/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
295/45R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
