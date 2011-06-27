Used 2006 Maserati GranSport Consumer Reviews
Addictive car!
I have owned this car since new for 2 years. Mine is the MC Victory edition. It is one of my favorite cars to drive if not the best. I have and had Ferrari F430, MB Amgs CLK 55, SL 55, Porsche Boxster S. You never get bored of this beauty. The sound is definitely addictive and the handling is great. I must add though that I installed aftermarket anti-roll bars as for track driving the suspension even in sport mode is more GT than Sport car biased (a little soft). I truly enjoy driving this bella machina daily to work and taking it to Lime Rock and put it through its paces! Can't get enough of it. Maserati should consider bringing a newer version of this car. (Not the Gran Turismo)
Owned multiple Maseratis
We have owned, and driven heavily, a few Maseratis from the 2002 spyders to the 2006 GranSport MCV. All the cars are stunningly beautiful, ferocious driving machines, and comfortable GT cruisers. The problems with transmission that were evident on the 3200 (pre GranSport) have been fully resolved to the point where Ferraris now use Maserati's Cambiocorsa F1 transmission. The ride is smooth unless you utilize Sport mode, which also acts as a volume and power control for the exhaust system. Responce is superb, shifting is fast, acceleration is amazing for a 4.2 liter v8. Compare the GS to the v8s of other makers, and you will wonder why non-Italian builders bother trying!
I Love This Machine
This is the only true sports car GT that is a beautiful inside as it is on the outside. The interior has plenty of room for 4 and beats the heck out of the plastics native to the porsche or the jag xk. I spent a lot of time in my search for the perfect car and this is as close as it gets. Moreover, once a "stick only" guy, the F1 paddles have won me over.
Incredible Value
After I sold my 911 Turbo('02 996tt) I wasn't sure what I wanted.. When a friend suggested I look at a Gransport or Gran Turismo, I drove them both and loved both of them. Easy to say, the Turbo is much faster but the Gransport is just much more satisfying. I chose the Gransport for a couple reasons; 1st, at $32k it's an incredible value 2nd, it's lighter and unless you buy the 4.7, the GT feels much slower. The sound, the engine flexibility, the way it revs... it's just an awesome vehicle. You hear, usually from internet warriors who've no idea what they are talking about, that these are unreliable or poorly made but my experience has been the complete opposite. I'm not sure if there is a real downside to this car, the stereo sucks but seriously is that even worth mentioning?
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Screamin' Heaps of Fun!
This little drop top kicks tail. Even with the top down on the highway you can carry on a conversation without raising your voice. It's a one of a kind vehicle that draws a lot of attention. In sport mode, the Cambiocorsa gearshift works beautifully; it's a bit sluggish in normal mode. Turn off the MSP and it definitely lays rubber down. The seats are supportive and comfortable. The automatic soft top is a very nice feature. I wish it had a better stereo, that's about my only real complaint.
