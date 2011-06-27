2021 Lexus UX 250h Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG39
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)41/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.6/402.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG39
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Compass and Homelink Universal Transmitteryes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Head Up Displayyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Navigation System w/10.3" Multimedia Displayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
18" Gloss Black Machined Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Paintyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume107.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1045 lbs.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Caviar
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Redline
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Cadmium Orange
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Birch, leatherette
  • Glazed Caramel NuLuxe, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,100
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

