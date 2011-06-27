Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 Consumer Reviews
A terrific car
I have owned my SC400 since new in 1994 and now have over 93K miles on it. I haven't been able to get a new car since then because every car I tried fell short of my Lexus! The car is a dream to drive, corners like it's on rails, and accelerates strongly well past 100 mph. I haven't had a rattle or a repair other than tires, brakes, and wiper blades.
1994 Lexus SC 400
This is the best handling car I have ever purchased. Not only is it a sexy car but it is very comfortable. There were no corners cut on this car. Attention to detail is excellent. This is the best 8 cylinder car that I ever owned.
Nice design
Being that old, still has up to date styling. No rattles and still gets the looks, great little car.
My Dream Car
I purchased my Lexus pre-owned with the Certified Warranty. Fantastic car and dealership. I still see my sales person on a regular basis and my Service Consultant. I now have 213,200+ miles and it still runs great (especially at 80 mph). I am happy to say that I only have to perform regular service. No major mechanical problems. I LOVE my Lexus!
Sponsored cars related to the SC 400
Related Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner