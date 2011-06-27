Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 Consumer Reviews

A terrific car BWK , 11/21/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned my SC400 since new in 1994 and now have over 93K miles on it. I haven't been able to get a new car since then because every car I tried fell short of my Lexus! The car is a dream to drive, corners like it's on rails, and accelerates strongly well past 100 mph. I haven't had a rattle or a repair other than tires, brakes, and wiper blades. Report Abuse

1994 Lexus SC 400 Covina SC 400 , 03/25/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best handling car I have ever purchased. Not only is it a sexy car but it is very comfortable. There were no corners cut on this car. Attention to detail is excellent. This is the best 8 cylinder car that I ever owned.

Nice design John , 04/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Being that old, still has up to date styling. No rattles and still gets the looks, great little car.