Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 Features & Specs
|Overview
See GX 470 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322.0/414.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Torque
|323 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|263 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|diversity antenna
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|124 watts stereo output
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4871 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6200 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|49.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|31 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1329 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25 degrees
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|74.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Rear track
|62.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/65R S tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GX 470
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,635
|Free Maintenance
|Unlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020