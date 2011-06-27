2020 Kia Sedona Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EXEX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $4,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $4,800 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,600 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,000 Lender - Expires 09/09/2020
- $2,300 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Military for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $400 Military for Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with KIA Motor Finance Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $4,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $4,800
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,600
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,300
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Financing(7 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 66 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 72 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 75 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 2.9% 84 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
