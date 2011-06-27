  1. Home
2020 Kia Niro EV Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Kia Niro EV

EX Premium

EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD)

  • Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $10,300
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $9,200
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $8,400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Legal

