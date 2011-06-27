2021 Karma GS-6 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,900
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|70 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|61 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|6.3 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|48
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275.4/255.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Horsepower
|536 hp
|Torque
|550 lb-ft
|Valves
|12
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|630 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|21" Cascade Dusk Wheels
|+$590
|Red Calipers
|+$990
|Dimensions
|Height
|52.4 in.
|Length
|199.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Wheel base
|124.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|265/40R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ 80,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 150,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
