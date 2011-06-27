Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Karma
  3. Karma GS-6
  4. 2021 Karma GS-6
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Karma GS-6 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GS-6
More about the 2021 GS-6
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,900
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG26 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe70 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.61 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.6.3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.48
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.4/255.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower536 hp
Torque550 lb-ft
Valves12
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
630 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
fixed center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" Cascade Dusk Wheels +$590
Red Calipers +$990
Dimensions
Dimensions
Height52.4 in.
Length199.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.1 in.
Wheel base124.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Borrego Black
  • Surf White
Interior Colors
  • Palisades, leather
  • Crystal Cove, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ 80,000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 150,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Karma GS-6 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates