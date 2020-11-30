  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. 2021 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid

MSRP range: $59,395 - $65,200
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar F-PACE
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com
MSRP$60,545
Edmunds suggests you pay$56,882
Start Price Checker
9 for sale near you
Build & PriceAd
JaguarUSA.com
Other years
Jaguar F-PACE for Sale
2021 Jaguar F-PACE Review
  • Powerful V6 engine delivers quick acceleration
  • More cargo space than most rivals
  • Handles and brakes like a sport sedan
  • Larger wheels hurt ride comfort
  • More road and wind noise in the cabin than competitors
  • Revised front and rear styling
  • New 11.4-inch infotainment screen with updated software
  • New V6 engine available with 335 or 395 hp
  • Thoroughly redesigned interior
  • Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
11/30/2020
What is the F-Pace?

Since its introduction for the 2017 model year, the Jaguar F-Pace has proved itself to be a worthy pick for a midsize luxury SUV. In particular, we've enjoyed its sporty handling, powerful supercharged V6 engine and roomy cargo area. But it's also had some drawbacks, such as lackluster cabin quality and a frustrating-to-use infotainment interface. Now, for 2021, Jaguar has made some changes to fix these issues without diminishing the F-Pace's sporty character.

Inside and out, the 2021 F-Pace gets a mild makeover. The grille and headlights are subtly reshaped, and the interior gets improved materials. Also new is Jaguar's Pivi Pro infotainment system. Pivi Pro features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen and promises quicker responses and improved graphics over the previous system. It can also support over-the-air software updates. The 2021 F-Pace's cabin should also be a bit quieter too, thanks to the inclusion of an active road noise cancellation system.

Under the hood is a new supercharged and turbocharged inline six-cylinder that replaces the outgoing supercharged V6. This new six-cylinder will be offered in two versions. The F-Pace P340 will make 335 horsepower, and the P400 will make 395 hp. The latter is a 15-hp increase over the previous V6. This new engine should also be a little more fuel-efficient thanks to a 48-volt starter-generator system.

EdmundsEdmunds says

As much as we've enjoyed the F-Pace for its graceful styling, sharp handling and large cargo space, its tech and refinement issues held it back from truly competing with the best two-row midsize luxury SUVs. The 2021 F-Pace's updates are welcome and should help boost its standing against the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. We also think it'll be worth waiting for the 2021 model rather than picking up the 2020 F-Pace.

Save as much as $4,056 with Edmunds

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all F-PACE lease offers
2021 Jaguar F-PACE price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

P340 S 4dr SUV AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$59,395
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$65,200
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid specs & features
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:
Ad
Build Your F-PACE

Related F-PACE Articles

FAQ

Is the Jaguar F-PACE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 F-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar F-PACE fuel economy, so it's important to know that the F-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the F-PACE has 33.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar F-PACE. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE:

  • Revised front and rear styling
  • New 11.4-inch infotainment screen with updated software
  • New V6 engine available with 335 or 395 hp
  • Thoroughly redesigned interior
  • Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Jaguar F-PACE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar F-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 F-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Jaguar F-PACE?

The least-expensive 2021 Jaguar F-PACE is the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,395.

Other versions include:

  • P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,395
  • P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Jaguar F-PACE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar F-PACE, the next question is, which F-PACE model is right for you? F-PACE variants include P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of F-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-PACE Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-PACE Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including P340 S, P400 R-Dynamic S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid?

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,535. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,149 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,149 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,386.

The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,570. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $4,056 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,056 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,514.

The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 12 new 2021 [object Object] F-PACE Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $65,160 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,000 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] F-PACE Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] F-PACE Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid F-PACE Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,117.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid and all available trim types: P340 S, P400 R-Dynamic S. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

Related 2021 Jaguar F-PACE Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Other vehicles