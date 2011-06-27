2020 Jaguar F-PACE Deals, Incentives & Rebates
25t Premium25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $2,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Jaguar or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Jaguar/Land Rover owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Jaguar or approved lender financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers, JFG Lease Cash, Jaguar Early Turn-In Program, ATS Retailer Cash . Proof of Jaguar/Land Rover ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Chase Auto Finance. Taxes, title, license and fees due at signing.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Jaguar F-PACE Deals
