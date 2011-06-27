  1. Home
2020 Jaguar E-PACE Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Jaguar E-PACE

P250

P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Jaguar or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Chase Auto Finance. Taxes, title, license and fees due at signing.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    0%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Jaguar E-PACE Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
P250 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

