Used 2008 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2008 i-Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,399
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,399
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,399
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,399
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1532 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Exterior Colors
  • Bering Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crimson Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Radiant Orange Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Cool Slate Metallic
  • Pacific Blue
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,399
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,399
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
