Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun for everyone who wants a hardtop convertible
lboeru, 03/11/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
It is small but big enough, very sporty tuned, comfortable, very responsive and elegant at the same time
Great convertible
Jim, 07/27/2020
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car has met all my expectations and is a blast to drive. excellent handling and ride is good even with the 19 inch wheels. Gas mileage is pretty good as well for a sports car. We looked for months before we finally found one in excellent condition. The car gets a lot of attention wherever we go. So much fun!
