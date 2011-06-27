Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Consumer Reviews

It is small but big enough, very sporty tuned, comfortable, very responsive and elegant at the same time

Jim , 07/27/2020 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

This car has met all my expectations and is a blast to drive. excellent handling and ride is good even with the 19 inch wheels. Gas mileage is pretty good as well for a sports car. We looked for months before we finally found one in excellent condition. The car gets a lot of attention wherever we go. So much fun!