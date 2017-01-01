Media Contacts and Resources
Car Shoppers Can Look Forward to More Options and Bigger Discounts on New Vehicles This Labor Day Weekend, According to Edmunds

Published: 09/03/2020

Time to Cash In: Trucks Top List of Vehicles With Most Retained Value During COVID-19, According to Edmunds

Published: 08/27/2020

Time to Sell: Vehicle Trade-In Values Are Spiking During COVID-19, According to Edmunds

Published: 08/18/2020

2020
September
09/03/2020

As used prices continue to rise and 2021 model year vehicles make their way to dealer lots, experts say new-car shoppers with trade-ins are in the best position to take advantage of holiday weekend sales

August
08/27/2020

Experts reveal which 3-year-old vehicles are commanding the greatest trade-in values as demand soars in the used market during the pandemic

08/18/2020

Experts say car owners could be sitting on thousands of dollars in extra cash due to increased demand in the used market

08/11/2020

Experts reveal their insider guide for car shoppers seeking budget-friendly vehicles during COVID-19

08/05/2020

Experts note that new vehicle shortages, favorable financing conditions are driving increased consumer demand in the used market

July
07/07/2020

Analysts say economic uncertainty combined with shrinking new car inventory could push more shoppers out of the new market

07/01/2020

0% finance offers become less readily available as automakers rein in incentive programs introduced at the outset of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders

June
06/30/2020

As inventory dwindles and automakers rein in incentives on new vehicles, Edmunds experts encourage car shoppers to turn to the used market this holiday weekend

06/25/2020

Analysts forecast a healthier-than-expected SAAR of 12.8 million in June as the country expands reopening and more consumers resume car purchases, but warn that new market factors could create trouble ahead

06/02/2020

Car shoppers got to take advantage of generous incentives offered by automakers, but analysts caution that these deals will dry up during the summer

May
05/28/2020

Analysts predict a SAAR of 11.8 million as generous incentives helped drive more consumers back to the market

05/20/2020

As shelter-in-place orders are eased and dealerships across the country begin to reopen, experts say Memorial Day presents an opportunity for the auto industry to capture some deferred demand

05/12/2020

Experts say consumers upside down on their car loans could take advantage of generous automaker incentives during the coronavirus pandemic to get a better interest rate and save thousands of dollars

05/01/2020

The average interest rate for a new vehicle dropped 25% month over month to 4.3% in April as automakers extend landmark incentives during the coronavirus pandemic

April
04/30/2020

Analysts say April will be the worst auto sales month in at least 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic

04/23/2020

Although used vehicle prices have risen steadily in recent years due to a deluge of off-lease, option-rich SUVs, trucks hitting used lots, experts say this trend is set to hit a turning point

04/22/2020

Edmunds' revamped Industry Center page compiles digital product offerings, additional resources to support shoppers and dealers while shelter-in-place orders limit in-store interaction and sales

04/01/2020

Special incentives, 0% finance offers extended by automakers see limited success in drawing in new car shoppers during the coronavirus crisis

March
03/25/2020

Analysts forecast a SAAR of 11.9 million in March due to market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis

03/03/2020

The average interest rate on a new car loan is expected to see a notable year-over-year drop, but analysts say zero percent finance offers remain scarce

February
02/27/2020

Truck wars heat up as Ram pickups outsell the Chevy Silverado and more options, amenities draw in a rapidly expanding base of shoppers

02/03/2020

Although the average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan is expected to drop year over year, analysts say rates will hit 3-month high as automakers curtail promotional deals, 0% finance offers

02/02/2020

Ads for the Seltos, Taycan and e-tron generated the biggest spikes in traffic on Edmunds during the game

January
01/29/2020

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, today announced it is partnering with, and investing in, Edmunds, one of the most influential and popular automotive research sites in the world.

01/16/2020

Strength of the economy, stable finance rates expected to help prop up new vehicle sales in 2020, but experts caution that rapidly rising vehicle prices could force more shoppers out of the new market

01/03/2020

Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to fall for the third month in a row and hit a low point not seen since early 2018 as automakers, dealers extend holiday promotional offers

2019
December
12/19/2019

Edmunds analysts forecast that 17.1 million new vehicles will be sold in 2019, marking the 5th year in a row new auto sales to top 17 million

12/12/2019

As new vehicle prices continue to rise, Edmunds analysts say a deluge of affordable off-lease SUVs, trucks could draw more shoppers into buying used

12/11/2019

Awards honor the highest-rated vehicles of the year according to Edmunds' experts

12/03/2019

Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to stay under 6% for the fifth month in a row as dealers, automakers extend Black Friday promotional offers

November
11/21/2019

Edmunds experts say lower interest rates, higher levels of outgoing model-year vehicles offer car shoppers greater opportunities for bargains this holiday weekend

11/13/2019

Former Cruze and Focus owners are heading to competitors to find affordable options as the average price of a new vehicle continues to break records

11/01/2019

Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to stay flat month-over-month as automakers, dealers continue model-year selldown efforts

October
10/01/2019

Average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan stays below 6% for the third month in a row as automakers and dealers extend model-year sell-down offers

September
09/25/2019

Despite a dip in September sales, analysts forecast a year-over-year increase in quarterly sales for the first time in 2019

09/10/2019

Edmunds analysts say today's used cars have more added options than ever, meaning shoppers can get new car tech for a used car price

09/04/2019

Zero percent finance offers see a slight lift in August thanks to Labor Day weekend, model-year sell-down promotions

August
08/28/2019

Despite rising inventories, many automakers aren't promoting discounts en masse for the long holiday weekend. But Edmunds experts say bargains can be found if shoppers know where to look.

08/28/2019

Analysts predict a SAAR of 16.6 million, attribute August's favorable year-over-year lift primarily to an earlier Labor Day weekend in 2019

08/01/2019

Average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan dips below 6% for the first time all year as automakers, dealers extend model-year selldown promotions

July
07/24/2019

July auto sales expected to come in slightly higher than last year; however, analysts caution this is not a sign that the market is on the rebound

07/08/2019

14-year veteran to lead 152-person technology organization

07/02/2019

Analysts say car shoppers get a break for the second month in a row as automakers sweeten deals to move aging inventory

June
06/27/2019

Although sales are down slightly year over year, analysts predict a SAAR of 17.2 million as automakers, dealers take steps toward rightsizing mounting inventory

06/26/2019

The strong economy keeps new car sales at historic highs, but analysts question how long this will last in the face of higher interest rates, shifting government policies, and a used vehicle market with more attractive options than ever

06/19/2019

Premier is designed to reach shoppers across all points of digital car buying journey

06/13/2019

With new vehicle costs on the rise, Edmunds analysts say an abundance of affordable off-lease SUVs, trucks could push more shoppers into the used market in 2019

06/03/2019

Zero percent finance offers made a brief comeback thanks to Memorial Day weekend sales, but analysts caution that these deals will likely dry up through the summer

May
05/29/2019

Although May auto sales are expected to fall short year-over-year, analysts predict a SAAR of at least 17 million for the second time in 2019 thanks to automakers, dealers extending holiday incentives

05/27/2019

Winners are highly rated by Edmunds and offer an abundance of family-friendly features

05/22/2019

Analysts say sluggish 2019 sales, mounting inventory levels mean that shoppers could nab some great deals on SUVs and large trucks this holiday weekend

05/03/2019

Award recognizes overall innovation in marketing and advertising technology

05/01/2019

Experts say it keeps getting harder for shoppers to afford a new car as prices continue to rise and interest rates stay high

April
04/24/2019

Market share for pickup trucks expected to hit a new post-recession April high, giving a boost to an otherwise lackluster month for new vehicle sales

04/03/2019

Toyota and Lexus brands rank highest for projected residual value after five years

04/02/2019

Zero percent finance offers remain scarce for car shoppers as average transaction prices sustain near-record levels

March
03/27/2019

Although March marks the first month that the SAAR is expected to move above 17 million in 2019, analysts say sales continue to slow down year over year

03/20/2019

As new car prices hit record highs, analysts say certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle sales will rise as shoppers seek affordable alternatives

03/12/2019

More than 170 dealers honored based on sales reviews from car shoppers on Edmunds; 14 earn prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier designation

03/06/2019

Experts offer tips to the millions of consumers who face paying hundreds more to lease the same vehicle now than they did three years ago

03/01/2019

Access to cheap and easy credit grows increasingly scarce for shoppers as automakers offer fewer zero percent and low interest rate loans

February
02/26/2019

Awards Honor the Most Innovative Technologies and Features Available in Dealer Showrooms

02/20/2019

Analysts say February marks the second consecutive month that the industry will see a SAAR under 17 million, reflecting an ongoing slump in retail demand

02/12/2019

Inaugural Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards honor the top-rated vehicles for car shoppers for 2019

02/03/2019

Ads for the new Supra and e-tron lineup cause the most dramatic spikes in traffic on Edmunds during the game

02/01/2019

Financing a new car purchase grows more challenging for consumers as average transaction prices hit near-record high, zero percent finance offers drop to their lowest level since 2006

January
01/24/2019

Analysts predict a SAAR of 17.2 million in January, but caution this strong start isn't an accurate barometer for the rest of the year.

01/22/2019

The first ever dealer-centric trade-in tool by Edmunds provides a smooth customer experience, outlined in the PCG Research Report.

01/09/2019

Byton, Hyundai and Valeo Take Home Top Honors for Automotive Innovations Announced at CES 2019

01/03/2019

Holiday sales events pushed auto loan interest rates lower for the second straight month in December, but experts caution this was a temporary reprieve.

2018
December
12/19/2018

December expected to be the second highest selling month of the year as automakers pile on holiday sales incentives.

12/18/2018

Strong economic factors, record lease returns expected to boost vehicle sales in 2019, but soaring vehicle prices, rising interest rates will create an affordability crisis for shoppers.

12/18/2018

Awards to Honor Automakers, Vehicles and Technologies Set to Change the Future of the Auto Industry Both at CES&reg; and in Dealer Showrooms.

12/04/2018

Five teams of three drivers will put the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 through its paces on the #RAV48States cross-country road trip.

12/03/2018

Zero percent deals make a limited return for the holidays, but Edmunds analysts caution these deals won't last and APRs over 6 percent are likely the new normal.

November
11/21/2018

Although Black Friday promotions lift sales month over month, Edmunds analysts say November signals sales slowdown through end of 2018.

11/20/2018

The car shopping experts at Edmunds combine decades of automotive expertise and data-driven analysis to rank the top ten vehicles in each class.

11/15/2018

Awards honor car shoppers' favorite vehicles in 17 segments, according to sales and shopping data.

11/14/2018

As incentives rise and outgoing model year inventory lingers on dealer lots, Edmunds editors say shoppers no longer have to wait until the Thanksgiving holiday to find deep discounts.

11/08/2018

Edmunds analysts say increasing costs could prompt used-vehicle shoppers to buy a new car instead.

11/01/2018

Tightening credit conditions continued to squeeze consumer wallets in October, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds.

October
10/24/2018

Edmunds analysts say October sales remain healthy, but signal a continued market correction through the end of the year.

10/23/2018

Platform uses AI and predictive search to deliver fast, trusted trade-in values for shoppers.

10/18/2018

Edmunds website data reveals visitors who spend more time calculating payments online are from states that land most favorable financing and purchases.

10/02/2018

As auto loan interest rates hit sustained highs not seen in nearly a decade, financing a new vehicle is becoming more challenging for car shoppers.

September
09/28/2018

Edmunds RoadNoise compiles the latest automotive reviews, videos and car shopping advice in a single online experience.

09/26/2018

Despite a SAAR of 17 million in September, replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey bolstered vehicle sales in 2017, making for a year-over-year decline.

09/13/2018

2018 could be a banner year for luxury automakers as demand for SUVs soars, but Edmunds analysts warn that, as luxury brands expand their offerings, they'll have to work harder to convince shoppers brand cachet is worth paying extra for.

09/04/2018

Automakers and dealers pull back on these costlier incentives as interest rates remain high

August
08/29/2018

Hurricane Harvey depressed August auto sales in 2017, making for a favorable year-over-year comparison, but Edmunds analysts say auto market still shows signs of weakness.

08/21/2018

Three-year-old luxury midsize cars, sports cars, large cars offer greatest savings compared to new, according to Edmunds analysis.

08/02/2018

Corresponding Survey Highlights Road Trip Popularity and Preferences Among Edmunds Users.

08/01/2018

Auto loan interest rates sustain near-record highs as automakers make the shift away from traditional summertime financing deals.

July
07/25/2018

Analysts predict sales to begin slowing down after a strong start to the first half of the year.

07/11/2018

Updated Edmunds app for Android allows car shoppers to know if a vehicle will fit anywhere they want to park it before they buy.

07/03/2018

Rates rise 17 percent since January as automakers curtail zero percent financing offers.

June
06/27/2018

Trade policy, interest rates and an influx of younger buyers give auto sales a boost in the first half of 2018, but Edmunds forecasts market will cool later in the year.

06/12/2018

Although shoppers continue to flock toward pricier trucks and SUVs, steadily rising gas prices begin to stimulate consumer demand and increase residual values for smaller vehicles.

06/06/2018

Edmunds analysts say economic factors are strong enough to keep shoppers flocking to trucks and SUVs despite rising fuel costs.

06/05/2018

Top Picks Revealed for Safety, Family Friendliness, Performance, Comfort and Value &mdash; including "Parent Perks" like 17 Cup Holders and Bose Speakers.

06/01/2018

Zero-percent financing deals become scarce for car shoppers as automakers shift to new incentive structures.

May
05/23/2018

Sustained demand for trucks, vans, SUVs give dealers an unexpected boost.

05/01/2018

Car shoppers continue to bear the burden of rising prices, lengthened loan terms, higher monthly payments.

05/01/2018

Car shoppers continue to bear the burden of rising prices, lengthened loan terms, higher monthly payments.

April
04/25/2018

Analysts predict sales to begin tapering off following an unexpectedly strong first quarter.

04/12/2018

As new-car loan interest rates spike to their highest point since 2009, Edmunds editors offer detailed tips to help shoppers safeguard their wallets against rising prices.

04/05/2018

Awards honor the brands and models with the highest projected residual value after five years.

04/03/2018

Automakers offer fewer zero-percent and low interest rate loans as rate incentives become more costly.

March
03/28/2018

Despite SAAR of 16.9 million, analysts warn absence of strong incentives may temper sales in coming months.

03/21/2018

Off-lease vehicles keep used vehicle sales high but continue to put intense pressure on residual values.

03/12/2018

25 Earn Prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Designation.

03/06/2018

Automakers who appeal to emotions, offer products to meet shift in consumer preferences keep customers within the brand family.

03/01/2018

Lease penetration expected to hit all-time high as consumers seek lower monthly payments.

February
02/22/2018

Analysts predict a SAAR of 16.8 million in February as automakers rein in incentives, right-size passenger car production.

02/04/2018

Automakers who played up pop culture piqued the most car shopper curiosity during the big game.

02/01/2018

Expected lull in luxury vehicle purchases drives down the average vehicle cost.

January
01/24/2018

Expected reduction in incentives, severe winter weather slow sales on the heels of higher-selling holiday months.

01/10/2018

Toyota e-Palette Vehicle Deemed the Most Innovative Automotive Concept Unveiled at CES.

01/04/2018

Audi, Honda, Ford and Porsche Recognized for Developing the Most Forward-Thinking Vehicles and Technologies of 2018.

01/03/2018

Payments, loan terms and interest rates are all on the rise, yet it?s still not enough to deter car buyers from pricey trucks and SUVs.

