09/03/2020
As used prices continue to rise and 2021 model year vehicles make their way to dealer lots, experts say new-car shoppers with trade-ins are in the best position to take advantage of holiday weekend sales
08/27/2020
Experts reveal which 3-year-old vehicles are commanding the greatest trade-in values as demand soars in the used market during the pandemic
08/18/2020
Experts say car owners could be sitting on thousands of dollars in extra cash due to increased demand in the used market
08/11/2020
Experts reveal their insider guide for car shoppers seeking budget-friendly vehicles during COVID-19
08/05/2020
Experts note that new vehicle shortages, favorable financing conditions are driving increased consumer demand in the used market
07/07/2020
Analysts say economic uncertainty combined with shrinking new car inventory could push more shoppers out of the new market
07/01/2020
0% finance offers become less readily available as automakers rein in incentive programs introduced at the outset of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
06/30/2020
As inventory dwindles and automakers rein in incentives on new vehicles, Edmunds experts encourage car shoppers to turn to the used market this holiday weekend
06/25/2020
Analysts forecast a healthier-than-expected SAAR of 12.8 million in June as the country expands reopening and more consumers resume car purchases, but warn that new market factors could create trouble ahead
06/02/2020
Car shoppers got to take advantage of generous incentives offered by automakers, but analysts caution that these deals will dry up during the summer
05/28/2020
Analysts predict a SAAR of 11.8 million as generous incentives helped drive more consumers back to the market
05/20/2020
As shelter-in-place orders are eased and dealerships across the country begin to reopen, experts say Memorial Day presents an opportunity for the auto industry to capture some deferred demand
05/12/2020
Experts say consumers upside down on their car loans could take advantage of generous automaker incentives during the coronavirus pandemic to get a better interest rate and save thousands of dollars
05/01/2020
The average interest rate for a new vehicle dropped 25% month over month to 4.3% in April as automakers extend landmark incentives during the coronavirus pandemic
04/30/2020
Analysts say April will be the worst auto sales month in at least 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic
04/23/2020
Although used vehicle prices have risen steadily in recent years due to a deluge of off-lease, option-rich SUVs, trucks hitting used lots, experts say this trend is set to hit a turning point
04/22/2020
Edmunds' revamped Industry Center page compiles digital product offerings, additional resources to support shoppers and dealers while shelter-in-place orders limit in-store interaction and sales
04/01/2020
Special incentives, 0% finance offers extended by automakers see limited success in drawing in new car shoppers during the coronavirus crisis
03/25/2020
Analysts forecast a SAAR of 11.9 million in March due to market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis
03/03/2020
The average interest rate on a new car loan is expected to see a notable year-over-year drop, but analysts say zero percent finance offers remain scarce
02/27/2020
Truck wars heat up as Ram pickups outsell the Chevy Silverado and more options, amenities draw in a rapidly expanding base of shoppers
02/03/2020
Although the average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan is expected to drop year over year, analysts say rates will hit 3-month high as automakers curtail promotional deals, 0% finance offers
02/02/2020
Ads for the Seltos, Taycan and e-tron generated the biggest spikes in traffic on Edmunds during the game
01/29/2020
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars, today announced it is partnering with, and investing in, Edmunds, one of the most influential and popular automotive research sites in the world.
01/16/2020
Strength of the economy, stable finance rates expected to help prop up new vehicle sales in 2020, but experts caution that rapidly rising vehicle prices could force more shoppers out of the new market
01/03/2020
Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to fall for the third month in a row and hit a low point not seen since early 2018 as automakers, dealers extend holiday promotional offers
12/19/2019
Edmunds analysts forecast that 17.1 million new vehicles will be sold in 2019, marking the 5th year in a row new auto sales to top 17 million
12/12/2019
As new vehicle prices continue to rise, Edmunds analysts say a deluge of affordable off-lease SUVs, trucks could draw more shoppers into buying used
12/11/2019
Awards honor the highest-rated vehicles of the year according to Edmunds' experts
12/03/2019
Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to stay under 6% for the fifth month in a row as dealers, automakers extend Black Friday promotional offers
11/21/2019
Edmunds experts say lower interest rates, higher levels of outgoing model-year vehicles offer car shoppers greater opportunities for bargains this holiday weekend
11/13/2019
Former Cruze and Focus owners are heading to competitors to find affordable options as the average price of a new vehicle continues to break records
11/01/2019
Average interest rate on a new vehicle loan expected to stay flat month-over-month as automakers, dealers continue model-year selldown efforts
10/01/2019
Average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan stays below 6% for the third month in a row as automakers and dealers extend model-year sell-down offers
09/25/2019
Despite a dip in September sales, analysts forecast a year-over-year increase in quarterly sales for the first time in 2019
09/10/2019
Edmunds analysts say today's used cars have more added options than ever, meaning shoppers can get new car tech for a used car price
09/04/2019
Zero percent finance offers see a slight lift in August thanks to Labor Day weekend, model-year sell-down promotions
08/28/2019
Despite rising inventories, many automakers aren't promoting discounts en masse for the long holiday weekend. But Edmunds experts say bargains can be found if shoppers know where to look.
08/28/2019
Analysts predict a SAAR of 16.6 million, attribute August's favorable year-over-year lift primarily to an earlier Labor Day weekend in 2019
08/01/2019
Average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan dips below 6% for the first time all year as automakers, dealers extend model-year selldown promotions
07/24/2019
July auto sales expected to come in slightly higher than last year; however, analysts caution this is not a sign that the market is on the rebound
07/08/2019
14-year veteran to lead 152-person technology organization
07/02/2019
Analysts say car shoppers get a break for the second month in a row as automakers sweeten deals to move aging inventory
06/27/2019
Although sales are down slightly year over year, analysts predict a SAAR of 17.2 million as automakers, dealers take steps toward rightsizing mounting inventory
06/26/2019
The strong economy keeps new car sales at historic highs, but analysts question how long this will last in the face of higher interest rates, shifting government policies, and a used vehicle market with more attractive options than ever
06/19/2019
Premier is designed to reach shoppers across all points of digital car buying journey
06/13/2019
With new vehicle costs on the rise, Edmunds analysts say an abundance of affordable off-lease SUVs, trucks could push more shoppers into the used market in 2019
06/03/2019
Zero percent finance offers made a brief comeback thanks to Memorial Day weekend sales, but analysts caution that these deals will likely dry up through the summer
05/29/2019
Although May auto sales are expected to fall short year-over-year, analysts predict a SAAR of at least 17 million for the second time in 2019 thanks to automakers, dealers extending holiday incentives
05/27/2019
Winners are highly rated by Edmunds and offer an abundance of family-friendly features
05/22/2019
Analysts say sluggish 2019 sales, mounting inventory levels mean that shoppers could nab some great deals on SUVs and large trucks this holiday weekend
05/03/2019
Award recognizes overall innovation in marketing and advertising technology
05/01/2019
Experts say it keeps getting harder for shoppers to afford a new car as prices continue to rise and interest rates stay high
04/24/2019
Market share for pickup trucks expected to hit a new post-recession April high, giving a boost to an otherwise lackluster month for new vehicle sales
04/03/2019
Toyota and Lexus brands rank highest for projected residual value after five years
04/02/2019
Zero percent finance offers remain scarce for car shoppers as average transaction prices sustain near-record levels
03/27/2019
Although March marks the first month that the SAAR is expected to move above 17 million in 2019, analysts say sales continue to slow down year over year
03/20/2019
As new car prices hit record highs, analysts say certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle sales will rise as shoppers seek affordable alternatives
03/12/2019
More than 170 dealers honored based on sales reviews from car shoppers on Edmunds; 14 earn prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier designation
03/06/2019
Experts offer tips to the millions of consumers who face paying hundreds more to lease the same vehicle now than they did three years ago
03/01/2019
Access to cheap and easy credit grows increasingly scarce for shoppers as automakers offer fewer zero percent and low interest rate loans
02/26/2019
Awards Honor the Most Innovative Technologies and Features Available in Dealer Showrooms
02/20/2019
Analysts say February marks the second consecutive month that the industry will see a SAAR under 17 million, reflecting an ongoing slump in retail demand
02/12/2019
Inaugural Edmunds Editors' Choice Awards honor the top-rated vehicles for car shoppers for 2019
02/03/2019
Ads for the new Supra and e-tron lineup cause the most dramatic spikes in traffic on Edmunds during the game
02/01/2019
Financing a new car purchase grows more challenging for consumers as average transaction prices hit near-record high, zero percent finance offers drop to their lowest level since 2006
01/24/2019
Analysts predict a SAAR of 17.2 million in January, but caution this strong start isn't an accurate barometer for the rest of the year.
01/22/2019
The first ever dealer-centric trade-in tool by Edmunds provides a smooth customer experience, outlined in the PCG Research Report.
01/09/2019
Byton, Hyundai and Valeo Take Home Top Honors for Automotive Innovations Announced at CES 2019
01/03/2019
Holiday sales events pushed auto loan interest rates lower for the second straight month in December, but experts caution this was a temporary reprieve.
12/19/2018
December expected to be the second highest selling month of the year as automakers pile on holiday sales incentives.
12/18/2018
Strong economic factors, record lease returns expected to boost vehicle sales in 2019, but soaring vehicle prices, rising interest rates will create an affordability crisis for shoppers.
12/18/2018
Awards to Honor Automakers, Vehicles and Technologies Set to Change the Future of the Auto Industry Both at CES® and in Dealer Showrooms.
12/04/2018
Five teams of three drivers will put the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 through its paces on the #RAV48States cross-country road trip.
12/03/2018
Zero percent deals make a limited return for the holidays, but Edmunds analysts caution these deals won't last and APRs over 6 percent are likely the new normal.
11/21/2018
Although Black Friday promotions lift sales month over month, Edmunds analysts say November signals sales slowdown through end of 2018.
11/20/2018
The car shopping experts at Edmunds combine decades of automotive expertise and data-driven analysis to rank the top ten vehicles in each class.
11/15/2018
Awards honor car shoppers' favorite vehicles in 17 segments, according to sales and shopping data.
11/14/2018
As incentives rise and outgoing model year inventory lingers on dealer lots, Edmunds editors say shoppers no longer have to wait until the Thanksgiving holiday to find deep discounts.
11/08/2018
Edmunds analysts say increasing costs could prompt used-vehicle shoppers to buy a new car instead.
11/01/2018
Tightening credit conditions continued to squeeze consumer wallets in October, according to the car shopping experts at Edmunds.
10/24/2018
Edmunds analysts say October sales remain healthy, but signal a continued market correction through the end of the year.
10/23/2018
Platform uses AI and predictive search to deliver fast, trusted trade-in values for shoppers.
10/18/2018
Edmunds website data reveals visitors who spend more time calculating payments online are from states that land most favorable financing and purchases.
10/02/2018
As auto loan interest rates hit sustained highs not seen in nearly a decade, financing a new vehicle is becoming more challenging for car shoppers.
09/28/2018
Edmunds RoadNoise compiles the latest automotive reviews, videos and car shopping advice in a single online experience.
09/26/2018
Despite a SAAR of 17 million in September, replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey bolstered vehicle sales in 2017, making for a year-over-year decline.
09/13/2018
2018 could be a banner year for luxury automakers as demand for SUVs soars, but Edmunds analysts warn that, as luxury brands expand their offerings, they'll have to work harder to convince shoppers brand cachet is worth paying extra for.
09/04/2018
Automakers and dealers pull back on these costlier incentives as interest rates remain high
08/29/2018
Hurricane Harvey depressed August auto sales in 2017, making for a favorable year-over-year comparison, but Edmunds analysts say auto market still shows signs of weakness.
08/21/2018
Three-year-old luxury midsize cars, sports cars, large cars offer greatest savings compared to new, according to Edmunds analysis.
08/02/2018
Corresponding Survey Highlights Road Trip Popularity and Preferences Among Edmunds Users.
08/01/2018
Auto loan interest rates sustain near-record highs as automakers make the shift away from traditional summertime financing deals.
07/25/2018
Analysts predict sales to begin slowing down after a strong start to the first half of the year.
07/11/2018
Updated Edmunds app for Android allows car shoppers to know if a vehicle will fit anywhere they want to park it before they buy.
07/03/2018
Rates rise 17 percent since January as automakers curtail zero percent financing offers.
06/27/2018
Trade policy, interest rates and an influx of younger buyers give auto sales a boost in the first half of 2018, but Edmunds forecasts market will cool later in the year.
06/12/2018
Although shoppers continue to flock toward pricier trucks and SUVs, steadily rising gas prices begin to stimulate consumer demand and increase residual values for smaller vehicles.
06/06/2018
Edmunds analysts say economic factors are strong enough to keep shoppers flocking to trucks and SUVs despite rising fuel costs.
06/05/2018
Top Picks Revealed for Safety, Family Friendliness, Performance, Comfort and Value — including "Parent Perks" like 17 Cup Holders and Bose Speakers.
06/01/2018
Zero-percent financing deals become scarce for car shoppers as automakers shift to new incentive structures.
05/23/2018
Sustained demand for trucks, vans, SUVs give dealers an unexpected boost.
05/01/2018
Car shoppers continue to bear the burden of rising prices, lengthened loan terms, higher monthly payments.
04/25/2018
Analysts predict sales to begin tapering off following an unexpectedly strong first quarter.
04/12/2018
As new-car loan interest rates spike to their highest point since 2009, Edmunds editors offer detailed tips to help shoppers safeguard their wallets against rising prices.
04/05/2018
Awards honor the brands and models with the highest projected residual value after five years.
04/03/2018
Automakers offer fewer zero-percent and low interest rate loans as rate incentives become more costly.
03/28/2018
Despite SAAR of 16.9 million, analysts warn absence of strong incentives may temper sales in coming months.
03/21/2018
Off-lease vehicles keep used vehicle sales high but continue to put intense pressure on residual values.
03/12/2018
25 Earn Prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Designation.
03/06/2018
Automakers who appeal to emotions, offer products to meet shift in consumer preferences keep customers within the brand family.
03/01/2018
Lease penetration expected to hit all-time high as consumers seek lower monthly payments.
02/22/2018
Analysts predict a SAAR of 16.8 million in February as automakers rein in incentives, right-size passenger car production.
02/04/2018
Automakers who played up pop culture piqued the most car shopper curiosity during the big game.
02/01/2018
Expected lull in luxury vehicle purchases drives down the average vehicle cost.
01/24/2018
Expected reduction in incentives, severe winter weather slow sales on the heels of higher-selling holiday months.
01/10/2018
Toyota e-Palette Vehicle Deemed the Most Innovative Automotive Concept Unveiled at CES.
01/04/2018
Audi, Honda, Ford and Porsche Recognized for Developing the Most Forward-Thinking Vehicles and Technologies of 2018.
01/03/2018
Payments, loan terms and interest rates are all on the rise, yet it?s still not enough to deter car buyers from pricey trucks and SUVs.