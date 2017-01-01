A Record 1 in 5 New-Car Shoppers Committed to a $1,000+ Monthly Payment in Q2 2025, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, CA — July 1, 2025 — New-car financing trends hit fresh record highs in Q2 2025, as shoppers stretched their budgets to manage ongoing affordability challenges, according to the latest analysis from Edmunds. Here's a breakdown of key findings from Edmunds' Q2 2025 data on financed new-car purchases:

"It would be easy to assume that tariffs are already reshaping the market, but the reality is that the record-breaking trends we saw in the second quarter are reflective of more consumers opting for maxed-out term lengths despite vehicle prices remaining steady," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. "It's clear that buyers are pulling the few levers they can control to manage affordability, whether that's by taking on longer loans, financing more, or putting less money down — even if some of those decisions increase their total costs. Consumers are continuously stretching to afford new vehicles in this market, and while tariffs haven't directly driven these Q2 numbers, they're certainly not going to make things any easier for shoppers moving forward."

As more buyers lean on extended loan terms, Edmunds analysts caution that this strategy could carry consequences down the road.

"While extended loan terms may make a monthly payment more palatable, consumers need to keep in mind the risks associated with a loan extended that far into the future, including increased costs for upkeep down the line and the risk of being underwater on the loan if the car is traded in before it's paid off," said Joseph Yoon, Edmunds' consumer insights analyst. "If payments on a more standard 60- or 72-month loan don't fit your budget, you might consider leasing. While you won't be building equity in your vehicle the way you do with a purchase, leases afford time to get your finances in better shape with lower monthly payments in the meantime."

Quarterly New-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q1 Term 69.8 69 69.5 Monthly Payment $756 $740 $741 Amount Financed $42,388 $40,873 $41,473 APR 7.2 7.3 7.1 Down Payment $6,433 $6,579 $6,511

Quarterly Used-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q1 Term 69.7 69.7 69.7 Monthly Payment $559 $552 $550 Amount Financed $29,080 $28,166 $28,338 APR 10.9 11.5 11.3 Down Payment $4,092 $4,140 $4,078

