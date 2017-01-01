Hyundai, Kia and Porsche Lead the Charge in Debut of Edmunds EV Charging Test Leaderboard

SANTA MONICA, CA — November 15, 2023 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today unveiled the Edmunds EV Charging Test, a rigorous, independent evaluation of electric vehicle fast-charging speeds that provides consumers with crucial information about the time required to add range to a vehicle's battery.

Combining Level 3 charging measurements from automotive consultants P3 Group with proprietary data from the Edmunds EV Efficiency Test, the Edmunds EV Charging Test establishes a new industry standard for electric vehicle charging speeds. More than 40 EVs were evaluated, with the Hyundai Ioniq 61 topping the inaugural leaderboard. It achieved an average speed of 868 miles per charging hour, the equivalent of adding 100 miles of charge in just 6 minutes, 55 seconds.

Other standout performers include the Kia EV6 and Porsche Taycan. At the other extreme, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV charged at just 172 miles per charging hour, illustrating how EV battery technology and charging speed vary widely across the industry.

"For too long, automakers have been able to pick and choose, without scrutiny, charging data in order to highlight the best attributes of their vehicles," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' editor-in-chief. "With the launch of the Edmunds EV Charging Test, we are establishing an industry benchmark that allows car shoppers to compare charging speeds based on real-world testing and empirical data, further delivering on our commitment to providing best-in-class consumer guidance and insights."

The Edmunds EV Charging Test features new proprietary metrics within Edmunds' suite of vehicle testing, including "miles per charging hour," which conveys the average charging speed when charging from 10% to 80%. This metric is also expressed as the average time required to add 100 miles of charge, an important consumer reference point. In addition, the results include Edmunds tested average charging power, peak charging power, charging losses and consumption.

Edmunds vehicle testing experts say charging speed should be an important factor in EV shopping decision-making for consumers who know they will rely on Level 3 charging frequently for road trips, work or urgent charge boosts.

"Our data reaffirms the importance of combining fast charging and a highly efficient vehicle for the best EV experience," said Weaver. "There are some fascinating results within our debut measurements, and it's reassuring to note that even shoppers who aren't investing in luxury brands can still enjoy industry-leading EV technology."

Visit edmunds.com/charging to see the full results, methodology and an embeddable table of the rankings.

