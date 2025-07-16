Edmunds Puts LA Drivers in the Spotlight in New Ad Starring Dodgers' Tommy Edman

SANTA MONICA, CA — July 16, 2025 — National online car shopping resource Edmunds is rounding the bases in its latest advertising campaign with "Edman on the Street," a fun, fast-paced introduction to the brand's upgraded appraisal tool, starring Los Angeles Dodgers superutility player Tommy Edman. While the ad runs exclusively in Los Angeles and the greater Southern California area, Edmunds' appraisal tool is available nationwide and gives car owners a free, easy way to discover their car's value and receive up to three real offers to sell or trade in their vehicle.

The new ad spot is a vibrant shoutout to LA, filmed in iconic LA locations and inspired by Edman's breakout 2024 run with the Dodgers. In the spot, he hits the streets to connect with Angelenos and show how simple it is to check their car's value and get real offers through Edmunds — helping LA drivers knock their next car decision out of the park.

"'Edman on the Street' is a true reflection of the LA spirit — heart, hustle, and hometown appreciation," said Edmunds' senior vice president of marketing, Alison Steinlauf Anziska. "Partnering with Tommy Edman isn't just a clever play on our brand name; it's an authentic alignment with a local hero who represents the standard for reliability and versatility — values we share in our mission to empower consumers with trusted and personalized car shopping guidance."

Tommy Edman was traded to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2024 season and made an instant impact. In 37 games to end the regular season, he crushed six home runs, including two home runs in a game twice. Edman continued his surge in the playoffs, delivering clutch hits and tying a Dodgers playoff record at the time for the most RBIs in a single series (11), ultimately earning a playoff MVP award, his first world championship and the eighth in Dodgers franchise history.

"Teaming up with Edmunds for my biggest brand collab yet has been a pretty special way to kick off my first full season in Dodger blue and deepen my connection with fans and the broader LA community," said Edman. "Edmunds has a great reputation for being super helpful and reliable; they're like the superutility player of the car world."

"Hey, LA: Do You Know How Much Your Car is Worth?"

As one of the most trusted and visited car shopping websites in the U.S. — based in Santa Monica — Edmunds is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of fans in the nation's largest car market, Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with creative studio SixTwentySix, the spots, directed by Kate Adams, will be featured exclusively on Meta and Google platforms in the greater Los Angeles area starting Wednesday, July 16.

The ad's storytelling takes inspiration from interview styles made popular by late-night TV shows and man-on-the-street comedy — quick cuts, social friendly, and packed with LA personality. Throughout the spot, Edman interacts with some real-life fans who identified him during the shoot and expressed interest in participating in the commercial.

"Tommy's easy-going, grounded presence brings a warmth and sincerity that perfectly reflects the Edmunds brand. That authenticity comes through on camera and makes the whole campaign feel relatable and distinctly local," said Kate Adams, SixTwentySix's creative director. "The cinematography embraces golden-hour warmth, palm-tree backdrops, and iconic LA textures (Dodger Stadium, Echo Park Lake, taco stands) to dial up the Dodger pride and post-world championship glow."

"Meeting real Dodgers fans on the streets of LA and inviting them to be part of the shoot made the experience feel super personal," said Edman. "It was the perfect backdrop to highlight what Edmunds is all about: helping people make smarter car decisions without the hassle."

Empowering LA Drivers When It Matters Most

The "Edman on the Street" campaign reflects Edmunds' core belief that buying or selling a car becomes a more enjoyable and less stressful experience with the right tools and guidance.

Recent Edmunds survey data shows consumers are actively adjusting their car shopping behaviors in response to uncertainty in anticipation of potential tariff-driven price hikes. Determining the accurate value of a trade-in can provide car shoppers added confidence to make a smart decision on their next purchase, whenever the timing is right.

"By providing the opportunity to compare multiple offers in one place, Edmunds puts car owners in the driver's seat, giving them the confidence to understand what their car is worth and the power to choose the best path forward in their shopping journey," said Anziska. "That same sense of trust and ease is what makes Tommy Edman such a natural fit for this campaign."

The Edmunds Roster is Building

"Edman on the Street" is the latest in a growing lineup of professional sports collaborations designed to grow awareness of Edmunds as the consumer resource to turn to when a car owner is ready to sell their vehicle, as well as strengthen the connection between the Edmunds name and car shopping.

Most recently, Edmunds partnered with professional football players Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, as well as professional soccer player Kristen Edmonds, for the launch of its "Name of the Game" campaign in 2024 to underscore the value of having trusted experts on your team when buying or selling a car. More information about Edmunds' partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tommy Edman can be found here.

Dodgers fans interested in a behind-the-scenes look at Edman's experience on set for the "Edman on the Street" ad shoot can check out this video, where he also shares anecdotes about the role cars have played in his baseball life.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.