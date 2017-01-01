Edmunds Honored in Built In's Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

SANTA MONICA, CA — January 30, 2025 — Built In announced that car shopping resource Edmunds was honored in its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. Edmunds earned a place on two Built In lists: #49 on Built in LA's Best Midsize Companies to Work For list and #90 on the overall Best Places to Work in LA list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to established businesses, and honors companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Our core values of trust and togetherness set the tone for everything we do at Edmunds. By championing diverse perspectives and cultivating an engaging workplace, we create an environment where employees feel valued — and that ultimately fuels our business success," said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds' chief people officer. "We're proud of our Los Angeles heritage and grateful to be back on Built In's Best Places to Work in LA list once again."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

