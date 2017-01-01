New Vehicle Sales Expected to Lift Slightly in Q1 Despite Affordability Challenges, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, CA — March 28, 2024 — The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,772,894 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, which will be a 6.0% increase from the first quarter of 2023 but a 3.1% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

"New car sales continued in the right direction in Q1, but given the notable rebound in new vehicle inventory, they arguably could have been a bit stronger," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights. "In this era of sky-high interest rates, affordability is the name of the game, and consumers are laser-focused on monthly payments. The automakers that can offer compelling vehicles at competitive price points will see the most success."

Edmunds analysts note that Honda and Toyota are two of the automakers rising to the top of car shoppers' lists in the current market, with the largest expected lifts in market share (see table below) and the fastest-selling vehicles in Q1. According to Edmunds data, days to turn (DTT)1 for Honda and Toyota dropped to 22 days and 27 days, respectively, compared to the industry average of 50 days.

According to Edmunds experts, a glut of prior model year vehicles is sitting on dealership lots: In March 2024, 13% of vehicles sold were 2023 model year, which represents the highest proportion of prior model year vehicles sold that Edmunds has on record since March 2020, when 2019 model year vehicles made up 16% of new car sales. In March 2019, 13% of new vehicles sold were 2018 model year.

"We've officially come full circle: It's time for car shoppers to dust off their old, pre-pandemic playbooks because automakers are falling back into familiar traps of aging inventory and prevalent discounting," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. "But shoppers need to temper their expectations as to the brands that they're going to find deals on. Savings won't be discovered easily from those automakers thriving in this environment but rather from the ones with the most outdated products and generally higher price points."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SALES VOLUME 2024 Q1 Forecast 2023 Q1 Sales 2023 Q4 Sales Change from 2023 Q1 Change from 2023 Q4 GM 598,971 603,395 625,498 -0.7% -4.2% Toyota 570,485 471,132 631,680 21.1% -9.7% Ford 506,818 475,906 487,847 6.5% 3.9% Hyundai/Kia 377,131 382,359 402,339 -1.4% -6.3% Stellantis 338,333 370,157 345,806 -8.6% -2.2% Honda 336,320 284,509 337,511 18.2% -0.4% Nissan 247,647 235,818 201,756 5.0% 22.7% VW/Audi 122,837 117,057 157,469 4.9% -22.0% Industry 3,772,894 3,557,846 3,894,650 6.0% -3.1%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2024 Q1 Forecast 2023 Q1 Sales 2023 Q4 Sales Change from 2023 Q1 Change from 2023 Q4 GM 15.9% 17.0% 16.1% -6.4% -1.2% Toyota 15.1% 13.2% 16.2% 14.2% -6.8% Ford 13.4% 13.4% 12.5% 0.4% 7.2% Hyundai/Kia 10.0% 10.7% 10.3% -7.0% -3.2% Stellantis 9.0% 10.4% 8.9% -13.8% 1.0% Honda 8.9% 8.0% 8.7% 11.5% 2.9% Nissan 6.6% 6.6% 5.2% -1.0% 26.7% VW/Audi 3.3% 3.3% 4.0% -1.0% -19.5%

