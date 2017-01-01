Edmunds Honored by Built In as One of LA's Best Places to Work for Fourth Straight Year

SANTA MONICA, CA — January 11, 2024 — Edmunds was named to Built In's Best Places to Work Awards for the fourth year in a row. Specifically, Edmunds earned a place on Built In's 2024 list for the Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to established businesses, and honors companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"At Edmunds, we pride ourselves on establishing and maintaining a culture that rewards the curiosity and experimentation that has made us a go-to resource for car shoppers for more than 50 years," said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds' chief people officer. "Guided by our values of Transparency, Resourcefulness, Urgency, Simplicity and Togetherness (with the acronym TRUST), recognition as one of LA's best places to work is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries in all areas, from tech innovation in digital car shopping to fostering an enviable employee culture."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Candidates interested in working at Edmunds can see available positions and submit applications at http://www.edmunds.com/careers/.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.