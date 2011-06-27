Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Consumer Reviews

dallasterrain , 12/15/2013 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

UPDATE: Hello Edmunds readers. They asked me to update this review of my Santa Fe Sport. It now has 90K miles. Everything below still holds true and I still love my Santa Fe. Big issue however. At about 80K miles, the engine quit. It went into limp mode and I happened to be within a couple miles of the dealership in a residential neighborhood and was able to drive it very slowly there. They put me in a brand new 2019 Santa Fe rental for 10 weeks at no charge and replaced my engine for free. Evidently this engine failure is a known problem to Hyundai and they really didn't push backk too much about replacing it. So, I fell in love with the 2019 while I had it, except it did not have the turbo and is a real slug. When I got mine back I realized how much that extra power added to the enjoyment factor. It won't push you back in your seat, but it's more than adequate and feels effortless when accelerating. I had my 2013 painted to cover the myriad rock chips it had picked up on the hood over the years, and voila!, I felt like I had a new vehicle! As of this writing, it has about 90K on it. The interior still looks like new and is as comfortable as ever. Interestingly, with the new engine, my mileage dropped significantly. Now I get about 18 mpg around town and 24 mpg on the highway. So, about 20 or so in mixed driving when I used to get 22 mpg. But other than the engine failing, I've had zero mechanical or any other problems. So now I've got a 2013 Santa Fe Sport with a new engine, new paint job that still looks sharp and drives well. At this point, I feel like I can easily squeeze two or three years out of it, and why not? Now I own it outright and it looks good and runs great. I see that the new Hyundai Santa Fe is coming out with a "refresh" of the already new body style in 2021, so I will wait until at least then before I contemplate getting a new one. But I still love this one for all the details listed below and it has proven to be a fantastic buy and car companion over the years. So, if you're reading a review about a 2013 Santa Fe Sport, I would have to guess you are thinking about buying a used one. After the engine went on me, I did some research and discovered Hyundai had the same thing happening to a lot of different models in the 2012 to 2014 model years, so buyer beware! As an original owner, they treated me great, but I would not buy a used model from those years without doing a ton of due diligence. But if you're interested in this model, and you find one with a replaced engine, I would jump on it. Love my Santa Fe Sport! Edmunds asked me to update my review. I've now had my Turbo Sport going on 4 years and 54 thousand miles. The only problem I've had is the plastic trim came undone around the bottom of the drivers seat. Hyundai fixed it for free. Also, I have a few rock chips on the nose and a couple door dings. But overall, still looks great. See my review below. Bottom line is that I still love my Sport and would buy another one. Note: I especially like the design of the open cubby below the dash. Perfect for tossing in my GPS and cell phone. Love the interior. Looks like new! Another note: The turning radius is a very tight 38.5 feet. You really notice how easy it is to whip in and out of parking spots or make a U turn. No other SUV comes close :) Below is my original review with updates. Except now I'm 63 :) I'm a 59 year old short, fat guy in Dallas, TX. I was looking for a comfortable but somewhat sporty smaller SUV. The Santa Fe Sport hits the sweet spot. I drove the CRV, RAV-4 and the CX-5 and I owned the GMC Terrain. As they say, when I sat in the Sport I found it just right. I got the turbo with leather. None of the others were as comfortable as the Sport which I know is a very individual thing. Also, for me, the Sport has just the right amount of room without being too small. It's really quite roomy and the seats are wide enough to accommodate an, ahem, "executive" body style. The turbo is very quick but gets mediocre gas mileage; about 20 mpg in mixed city driving. UPDATE 2 1/2 years & 40+k miles later Still love my Santa Fe. I've had zero mechanical problems. Now average about 22 mpg in mixed driving and have gotten as much as 28 on only steady speed highway driving at or below 70 mph. Love the tight turning radius but the steering could feel a little tighter. Still has plenty of power with the turbo, great storage capacity and a very comfortable drive. Had to replace the tires about 5k miles ago. Other than that, just routine maintenance. I would buy another one :)