Used 2008 HUMMER H2 Consumer Reviews

Huge Improvement DonClaudio , 10/05/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded my '06 H2 against the '08 model and I really can say that the H2 has finally grown up. The new 6 speed automatic is a perfect match for the new 6.2l engine. Brake feel has improved as well and the steering is more direct now. Fuel economy is improved by 15% compared to the '06 H2.

MPG Isn't As Bad As You Might Think! TSamuel , 07/09/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I just got my '08 H2 after having an '05 H2 for the last three years. I drive 25 to 30,000 miles per year so comfort, reliablity and safety are my main priorities. The new design is no different to most people on the outside but the inside '08 is far more plush, updated and comfortable. The instrument panel takes some getting use to but it really is gorgeous. The gas mileage is the same from my '05. 12 to 13 MPG. No biggie when you consider Range Rovers or Mercedes AMG's are getting about the same MPG. It's a heck of a fun ride for the family and I. Not a moment goes by that I'm not feeling far more safe than the car next to me...that's for sure!

Great at what it is supposed to be. Gman , 05/17/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The H2 is a full size offroad truck based SUV, so its 12-13 mpg city, 14- 15 mpg highway is on par with other truck based SUV's of its size, difference is that nothing looks, rides, performs like a H2. New interior is excellent, my kid's love it, and those who don't like it need to understand that there are plenty of other SUV's that eat gas as much as it does, just those vehicles are not American, so they are not a target. Great Vehicle for what it is, not when compared to a Prius. Hummer deserves to live on, and for some, it will forever.

H2 IS KING! HUMMER RULES! , 10/27/2009 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Owning this vehicle has been a dream of mine forever. I finally decided to purchase and don't have "BUYERS REMORSE" yet. My family loves it and we are planning trips for future adventures. People tend to stare when we drive down the street. And when I enter the vehicle It's like a whole new world. I absolutely love my decision and happy to be an owner.