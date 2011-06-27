Used 2008 HUMMER H2 Consumer Reviews
Huge Improvement
I traded my '06 H2 against the '08 model and I really can say that the H2 has finally grown up. The new 6 speed automatic is a perfect match for the new 6.2l engine. Brake feel has improved as well and the steering is more direct now. Fuel economy is improved by 15% compared to the '06 H2.
MPG Isn't As Bad As You Might Think!
I just got my '08 H2 after having an '05 H2 for the last three years. I drive 25 to 30,000 miles per year so comfort, reliablity and safety are my main priorities. The new design is no different to most people on the outside but the inside '08 is far more plush, updated and comfortable. The instrument panel takes some getting use to but it really is gorgeous. The gas mileage is the same from my '05. 12 to 13 MPG. No biggie when you consider Range Rovers or Mercedes AMG's are getting about the same MPG. It's a heck of a fun ride for the family and I. Not a moment goes by that I'm not feeling far more safe than the car next to me...that's for sure!
Great at what it is supposed to be.
The H2 is a full size offroad truck based SUV, so its 12-13 mpg city, 14- 15 mpg highway is on par with other truck based SUV's of its size, difference is that nothing looks, rides, performs like a H2. New interior is excellent, my kid's love it, and those who don't like it need to understand that there are plenty of other SUV's that eat gas as much as it does, just those vehicles are not American, so they are not a target. Great Vehicle for what it is, not when compared to a Prius. Hummer deserves to live on, and for some, it will forever.
H2 IS KING!
Owning this vehicle has been a dream of mine forever. I finally decided to purchase and don't have "BUYERS REMORSE" yet. My family loves it and we are planning trips for future adventures. People tend to stare when we drive down the street. And when I enter the vehicle It's like a whole new world. I absolutely love my decision and happy to be an owner.
The best SUV! Like nothing else!
I've only had this H2 for a month, but I love it so far. It puts a smile on my face every time I get in it! The gas mileage is better than I expected with the new 6.2L / 6 speed transmission. I'm getting 16 mpg city driving, and 19 hwy, (Imp mpg, I am in Canada!) It's about the same as my 07 Ram 3500 Diesel, (NOT the dual rear wheel) For you that want to figure it out, my last fill up, I went 230 km on 34 L. It was on the highway between 100-110 km/h. The interior is much more refined than the 03 - 07 models. The exterior doesn't have to be changed at all! It still looks like nothing else on the road. You feel very safe while driving in the H2. I love it!
Sponsored cars related to the H2
Related Used 2008 HUMMER H2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons