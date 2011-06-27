  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H2 SUT
  4. Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 H2 SUT
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all H2 SUTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$18,780 - $26,955
Used H2 SUT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Like Nothing Else

Tulsa, OK, 04/04/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The new Hummer H2 SUT is truly like nothing else. It is an absolute pleasure to drive in and around town, and it is the most incredible, capable off road vehicle that there is. The interior is luxurious, and the seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives. It is quite simply my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned, which includes many other high end luxury SUV's.

Report Abuse

Way Fun @ 15 mpg! People Love Hummers!

lakewood, 02/05/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Only good things to say about the H2. An adventure just to drive - it really is like a big toy and its FUN! People really do love the Hummer, they say so all the time! (Prius pushers excluded but their not normal anyway !) We get 15 mpg hwy - have gotten as high as 18 mpg hwy / 12 city. (Hey, I could get 10 mpg with my VW ... if I floor it at every light!) Gee, wonder if editors will allow pro-Hummer reviews after publishing such a negative (and ridiculously slanted) opinion !?!?!

Report Abuse

cANT GO ANYWHERE

BettyH, 04/27/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I wish I didnt by this. It cant go anywhere off road. i dont care about fuel economy because i can obviosly afford it driving and hundred and ten thousand dollar car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all H2 SUTS for sale

Related Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles