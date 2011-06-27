Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT Consumer Reviews
Like Nothing Else
The new Hummer H2 SUT is truly like nothing else. It is an absolute pleasure to drive in and around town, and it is the most incredible, capable off road vehicle that there is. The interior is luxurious, and the seats are incredibly comfortable for long drives. It is quite simply my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned, which includes many other high end luxury SUV's.
Way Fun @ 15 mpg! People Love Hummers!
Only good things to say about the H2. An adventure just to drive - it really is like a big toy and its FUN! People really do love the Hummer, they say so all the time! (Prius pushers excluded but their not normal anyway !) We get 15 mpg hwy - have gotten as high as 18 mpg hwy / 12 city. (Hey, I could get 10 mpg with my VW ... if I floor it at every light!) Gee, wonder if editors will allow pro-Hummer reviews after publishing such a negative (and ridiculously slanted) opinion !?!?!
cANT GO ANYWHERE
I wish I didnt by this. It cant go anywhere off road. i dont care about fuel economy because i can obviosly afford it driving and hundred and ten thousand dollar car.
