Used 2011 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews

Save a life! Stay away! Disgusted Terrain owner , 09/08/2015 SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought the 2011 Terrain used last month with 39k miles. It has stalled numerous times in traffic and check engine light is always on. I had to the GM service department and they can't figure it out. It uses 4 quarts of oil in 2k miles. GM tells me that is normal under their standards. I just pray this doesn't cause an accident with my kids in the back. GM prefers to not acknowledge this death trap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Where is the gas mileage? jess736 , 09/19/2011 33 of 36 people found this review helpful We purchased a 4 cyl Terrain earlier this year. We like the vehicle overall but are very disappointed with the 21.6 MPG average over the first 9000 miles of driving. Most of the driving is on the freeway. Even on a long trip the best ever on a tank of gas was 23.5mpg. The main reason for us selecting the Terrain over other SUVs was the advertised mileage. We really feel we were scammed. I know that the EPA mileage to be questionable but to exaggerate the numbers by over 33% is almost criminal. Of course the salesman sold us on the 32 MPG but after talking to the service techs they tell me that there is no way that this vehicle can get more that 23 to 24 MPG. Of course now that we ha Report Abuse

Save a life and stay away from GMC Terrains kevin0304 , 12/09/2014 40 of 44 people found this review helpful Must be one of the most dangerous cars on the road. It WILL stall and leave you stranded on highway, intersection, or a parking lot. And you won't be able to get it restarted. It mysteriously loses oil and will require expensive repairs to get it started again with no guarantee the stalling will stop. You get no warning. GMC won't acknowledge the problem even though service departments have the replace parts packaged and ready as though they know the engine should be recalled. Will be donating the car to the local fire department to do car burning training rather than reselling. I couldn't sleep knowing I sold the car to someone who could die in it. Report Abuse

Not what GMC promises Dave A , 09/10/2015 SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Talk about false advertising, the actual gas mileage is no where near the EPA. At 60k miles, the timing chain needed replaced, a loud rattling noise continued and the on board diagnostic light keeps turning off and on. Recently the car started to lose oil - 3 quarts - about 3,000 miles after the last oil change. Also, the car has been hesitating and then stalling while in drive, very dangerous! One of the mechanics told us the timing chain was a constant problem...why no recall? Also, there have been 3 recalls in the past 4 years. This is the 4th GMC vehicle we've owned and it will definitely be the last. We should have quit buying GMC after the first one....! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse