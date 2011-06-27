  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Consumer Reviews

Piece of crap

Carlos Fernandez, 05/08/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This was the worst vehicle i ever had. It broke down right as i was pulling out of the dealership. The dealership then actually charged me for towing it the 10 feet to the service area!! Turns out the axle was faulty. They also found that the radiator leaked too.

I will never own a GMC product again

mikep16, 12/24/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It is no wonder GMC's cannot compete with Ford any longer. I was sent an email to update this -12/29/17. Not sure why! Still the same title for sure but now worse, entire dashboard is not functional, speedo does not work, all other gages peg out when starting the truck. At least it is running-mostly. I have to hand pump the diesel filter to get the truck to start. Happens about once a month or so. (no it is not standar maintenance issue). Replacing the batteries annually now (seems something is draining them when I am not looking!) I have received a call from Cust support about the dealer charge offering to reimburse some payment. I would have even considered changing my review if he would have helped. Then he disappeared! From the Dealer using my truck to tow the owners horse trailer (when turned in for maintenance) and adding 100 miles to it...to the more than $3000 I had to put into the electrical within 3 months-to the instrument panel stopping to work (speedo, then oil pressure, then battery-which comes and goes) $900 fix it so I just use a GPS for my speedo-to the rattle in the steering because of design issue always going out....to the electric seat positioning clicking 7-8 times before settling into place-to now the heater/AC blower stopped working and a cost of $750 to fix it at PEP Boys. Thanks to youtube the heater fix will only cost me $150 in parts. (my friend just had the same thing happen to his Tahoe and had to pay $750) The heater went out again in a couple of weeks. replace resistor again, heater stopped again! Either this truck is a lemon OR my favorite GMC's are on their way out of business. (I am in Quality management and would not have allowed anything close to this happening where I work)

Duramax Power

BigIron, 05/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I haul a 11'6" Lance Legend camper and pull a 8'x12' trailer with it loaded with ATV's and a motorcycle and the truck does all I want it to. I traded a Powerstroke in and I am pleased that I did. It's quite and rides and handles a lot better then my old Ford. I am getting around 12mpg at freeway speeds with this load.

2004 3500 Duramax 6.6 SLT DRW Crew Cab

Pilot, 04/18/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck for almost 4 years, and I have nothing but good to say. I have a 37' 5th wheel, which when loaded is right at 16300 lbs and it pulls it great. Now I'm not going to tell you that I don't know the 5th wheel is back there, but this truck is a joy to drive while pulling. She'll be paid for in a couple of months, and I plan to keep her for a long time.

GMC Sierra duramax

Rich in suffolk, 01/20/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

You can always ask for more, but this truck gives the best of all I have ever driven. The Duramax is quiet and it seems to have more pep than my old 350 gas. Over the road unloaded I have gotten 22 mpg at I-95 speeds. Pulling a medium size 5th wheel is a pleasure. The allison transmission is absolutely super. I will buy another. By the way my other car is a Ford ambulance (diesel), the powerstroke is great but can't hold a candle to the duramax. The Dodge is just too loud.

