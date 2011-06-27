  1. Home
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 GMC Savana Cargo

2500

2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

  • First Responder Discount For Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,600
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Financing

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement.

All 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

