  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari Cargo
  4. Used 1995 GMC Safari Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 GMC Safari Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Safari Cargo
Overview
See Safari Cargo Inventory
See Safari Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1617
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG1617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3998 lbs.3998 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height75.9 in.75.9 in.
Maximum payload1791.0 lbs.1952.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
See Safari Cargo InventorySee Safari Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1995 GMC Safari Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles