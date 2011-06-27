Used 1998 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews
Great product
i bought my 98 Jimmy from my grandfather June 16th of 2008 as I was 19 at the time buying my first vehicle. I am now 21 and I love my 98 Jimmy it has 131,200 miles on it and runs and looks like new. I had to replace the fuel pump and relay and no problems since that fix was routine matinence. I have drivin it harder than most drivers as I am 21 and it is really responsive, has solid steering feel, has great acceleration and is really comfortable to drive for long periods. I like the ammount of luggage space and it tows 3500 lbs as it has a bumper - mounted hitch if my hitch was a frame - mounted hitch it would tow 5500 lbs. the 4 wheel drive is very powerful and responsive as well
Dependable
Look, we've had this thing forever. 11 Years later this thing is still on the same break pads. The four-wheel drive broke in Arizona but that's because we used and abused it. This car's interior isn't much to wave a stick at NOW but it was a $44,000 car for the SLT 4WD. This thing will run forever if you take care of it just a little. This is my dad's and he cleaned the carpets, washed it, change the tires/filters/oil when they were supposed to be changed and it's still going. It even survived my sister ^_^. That's saying something. I love this truck and plan on buying a 2001 Jimmy for college. You just have to take care of the car and it'll run forever.
GMC Jimmy
Really have liked the car. Have had no problems with it. Regular mainrenance has helped to keep it in good condition.
GMC SLS Jimmy 4x4
I purchased this vehicle in NJ and used it for 4 yrs and then moved to Puerto Rico and this vehicle started to give me problems here. The seat level recliner snapped off on both side thats sad but true. The other items i changed on it is the battery, alternator, AC compressor and evaporator, fan belts, brake pads first time after 3 yrs. The ABS light on and Air Bag light drives me crazy but besides that I cant complain the truck has been very good and will continue to purchase GMC trucks. Edwin
great suv
I have owned two jimmys and have no serious problems with either. my previous jimmy had 150,000 miles on it before being stolen. The jimmy i own now is great and has had no serious problems so far. Considering the amount of jimmys and blazers on the road there is probably going to be what seems like a lot of defects. In reality the number with defects in comparison to the amount sold is minimal.
