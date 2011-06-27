Used 1992 Geo Metro Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned Bob Hardison , 03/20/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Geo Metro new in Oct. 1991 as a 1992 model. I have a little over 208,000 miles on it, and it has never been overhauled and does not use any oil between changes at 3000 miles. The only repairs needed since purchase is the starter at 148,000 miles, and the front struts at Sears at about 100,000 mi with a lifetime warranty, and a replacement (no charge) at 201,000 mi. I still get average 33 mpg in town, and 47 mpg on a trip. I've replaced front wheel brakes myself twice (about $20.00). I will never sell or trade this car and I love driving it better than my new Nissan Altima, and I do drive it more. My Geo is a 5 speed manual. I replace the timing belt myself about every 60K miles. Report Abuse

My Geo harmony , 08/17/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Excellent mileage and comfort. Everyone yells "cute car" as I go buy so it always feels very good to be driving this car. I've owned it since it was new. Report Abuse

great transportation bob h , 01/15/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car, easy to work on and parts are readily available. Would drive this car anywhere! Mileage is great! Easy on tires Report Abuse