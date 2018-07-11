2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan
What’s new
- Revised trim levels and feature availability
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
- Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
- Upscale cabin design
- Fuel economy figures aren't as high as rival hybrid sedans
- Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Even though small crossover SUVs are now a go-to choice for many families, midsize sedans still enjoy some advantages. One of the perks is the widespread availability of fuel-sipping hybrid models. The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a good example. It combines the sleek look and surprisingly dynamic handling of the standard Fusion with a more efficient powertrain that's good for 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
The current-generation Fusion Hybrid has been around for a while, but Ford has been updating it throughout its life cycle to keep it fresh. Standard on every Fusion Hybrid is Ford's excellent Sync 3 infotainment system. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is intuitive and easy to use. Slight exterior restyling this year also helps differentiate 2019 models from previous Fusion Hybrids.
It's true that some other rival hybrid sedans post slightly higher fuel economy. The Accord Hybrid, for example, gets 47 mpg. As a total package, though, the Fusion Hybrid continues to be one of the best.
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid models
The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a front-wheel-drive midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). It is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. Unlike last year, no packages or stand-alone options are offered except a sunroof for SE and SEL models.
Standard features on the SE model include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, remote locking and unlocking, exterior keypad entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, adaptive cruise control, an eight-way power driver's seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, two configurable driver information displays and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat.
Standard technology features include Bluetooth, the Sync 3 infotainment system, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which includes automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
Upgrading to the SEL adds chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, restyled taillights, remote engine start, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system.
A sunroof is optional for SE and SEL models.
The range-topping Titanium comes with everything above, plus 18-inch wheels, a mesh grille, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way passenger seat (with two-way lumbar), ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery, inflatable rear seat belts, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player and HD radio.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Fusion Hybrid has received some revisions, including the deletion of the Platinum model for 2019. However, this rating is almost entirely unaffected by its unique features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Fusion Hybrid.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control9.0
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2019 FORD FUSION ENERGI REVIEW I have decided it was time for a review of my 2019 Ford Fusion Energi (plug-in hybrid) review after 6 months of ownership. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest rating) I give it a 9. Overall I like it a lot. There are a few negatives, but overall, it is a very good and efficient vehicle that seems to meet my needs very well. The overall mpg is between 42 and 43. This compares to 29 for my old Fusion. The EV battery only range is 20 to 30 miles depending on conditions. Extreme cold (-0) I am fortunate to get 15 miles, but in nice weather I can get more than 30 in an urban environment, primarily due to the regenerative braking that charges the battery while driving. The biggest negative is missing the 240 hp of my previous Fusion, but it will make it up the mountain from Phoenix to Flagstaff in a ok fashion. Watching the hybrid battery motor work in conjunction with the gasoline engine is a thing of beauty, It transitions seamlessly for the most efficient drive. The CVT tranny works very well with the Atkinson 4 cyl 2.0 engine. It takes approx. 6 hours to charge on a 120v household circuit, and on a 240v it takes 2.5 hours. It costs from $1.50 to $2 to charge. The body is very sturdy and this gives it a nice ride. The only negative in regard to the body is the much smaller trunk, due to the hybrid battery. Because the gas engine works around ½ the time it requires an Amsoil change every 20,000 or so. The big unanswered question will be, “How long will the hybrid and EV batteries last?” It is warrantied for 7 years or 150,000, but since I drive 50,000 miles a year that equals only 3 years. We shall see. I thank the Lord for this tool to aid me in my work.
Drive it and see how you fit and feel, and no just around the block, make it at least 10 to 20 miles. We purchased ours in Sacramento and drove it home to Mississippi. Average mpg is 38 to 40, a head wind will cut your mpg as does a hard side wind like in Texas. Comfortable for long days, 8 hr’s or more. We still haven’t figured out all the tech stuff, she drives and I read the manual as we learn. We have a lease but intend to buy at the end as we will have a lot of miles over what the lease gives us, but the support for the lease is great. We have always had a sun roof, but this the only one that can be open at high speeds without driving crazy with wind noise ay about 4,000 miles we love it and think it will only get better.
Would have loved to get the plug in version however the additional battery space eats up all of the trunk. You literally only have enough room for about two bags of groceries. With the hybrid it is somewhat smaller but you can still drop the back seat and have tons of cargo. Not available in plug in. It wasn't worth the extra 40m miles of elect range of the plug in. This so far seems to be the best compromise. Averaging 44 mpg.
A good buy given price and quality. Very good ride and handling. Seat comfort is very good. Quiet interior. My only complaint is the low roof line, making entrance and exit, using drive-up ATMs more difficult than they need to be. Edmunds review criticised the steering, but I find no problem with it. Dealing with the dealership was very positive. Hope the replacement for this sedan is as good.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$27,555
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,485
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$31,520
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion Hybrid safety features:
- Reverse Sensing System
- Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
- Lane Keeping System
- Vibrates the steering wheel if the Ford Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. the competition
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi
Both Ford Fusion variants utilize a hybrid powertrain to reduce gasoline consumption, but the Energi can be plugged in to give it a greater all-electric driving range. With a fully charged battery, the Energi can drive up to 21 miles under electric power before the engine kicks on. Only available in the Titanium trim, the Energi is pricier than the Hybrid in an overall sense, but it's not much more expensive than a similarly equipped Hybrid.
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Fusion Hybrid and Toyota Prius go about their duties in much different ways. The Fusion Hybrid is a more traditional sedan, offering a roomy back seat and a large trunk. It also has a more intuitive infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the other hand, the Prius offers greater utility because of its hatchback body style. It's much more fuel-efficient than the Fusion Hybrid, too.
If you'd like to find out more about the current-generation Toyota Prius, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
Fully redesigned just last year, the Honda Accord Hybrid has a fresher design than the aging Fusion Hybrid. The Honda's base price is lower, but pricing matches up more closely with the Fusion as you move up to the more expensive trims. The exception is the Accord's top-level Touring trim, which provides some extra features that aren't available on the Fusion.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid:
- Revised trim levels and feature availability
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,555.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,555
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,485
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,520
What are the different models of Ford Fusion Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid marries the versatility of the family-friendly midsize sedan with a fuel-sipping electrified powertrain. Like most Fords, the Fusion Hybrid is offered in several trim levels, from a budget-friendly option with modest creature comforts to a luxurious offering with all the bells and whistles. In between are two trims with a dizzying number of features packages and additional options.
The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. The SE sets the stage with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor combo that it shares with the rest of the Fusion Hybrid lineup. It's well-equipped, with standard features including a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a nine-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
There's a bit of a price bump with the SEL, but it adds several desirable features, including LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, heated front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system. The top-of-the-line Titanium further adds a rear spoiler, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery, and a Sony Audio system.
Compared to other hybrid sedans, the Fusion SE is a little more expensive than rivals' base models, but its list of standard features is appropriately robust, while the Titanium is closer in price to fully loaded rivals. The Fusion Hybrid's weaknesses are mostly limited to middling performance and just-average fuel economy estimates. If you're like us and believe the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid's strengths more than make up for its shortcomings, use the robust shopping tools provided by Edmunds to build and find your perfect car.
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan Overview
The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion Hybrid Sedan 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion Hybrid Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fusion Hybrid Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, Titanium, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan?
