Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 needs a road trip and I have a few on the horizon that should be perfect. Why the need for mileage? Well, the big Ford isn't exactly suited to swift cityscape driving, so the miles aren't racking up. Most of the driving our editors do involves in-town commuting, and that's what the Ford did in September: 1,288 miles of in-town commuting.

What's more, we got an exciting new Ram 1500 just a few months ago, and with editors eager to try that one out, the Ford often sits dormant. So while it gave us a perfectly serviceable month, we'll expect a bit more out of it over the next few weeks.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We filled the Ford four times in September and it's no better off for fuel economy. It even dropped more than a few tenths from its lifetime average of 17.5 mpg, and it's now down 16.7 mpg. That's yet another reason to get it out on the open road and see if we can finally crack some of those elusive EPA numbers.

Average lifetime mpg: 16.7

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 19.3

Best range: 620.5 miles

Current odometer: 17,488 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Cargo Space

"I schlepped a heavy thing that only a pickup could deal with: a Starrett pink surface plate. It went smoothly, although climbing into and out of the bed countless times during loading, securing and unloading got old due to the tall bed. That goes for all full-size pickups these days, which is why tailgate steps (Ford) and corner steps (GM) need to exist. My situation necessitated removing the tailgate, so the step wasn’t an option. On the plus side, the tailgate is silly light. Really surprised me. Getting the surface plate out was another story, but only because that sucker was heavy (and monolithic)!" — Jay Kavanagh, senior vehicle test engineer

Comfort

"Ford's announced it's no longer developing sedans. Initially, that news was a shock. But after spending quite a bit of time with our F-150, I wonder what we'd actually miss. Sure, the F-150 isn't as nimble, inexpensive or fuel-efficient, but the truck easily delivers the qualities a family needs from a large sedan. In fact, you could argue it's more useful thanks to its larger interior, bed, taller ride height, towing abilities and so on. Of course it's obvious that a large and more expensive vehicle has more capabilities, but my interest comes from the refinement that the F-150 delivers with everything else. This is a largely quiet and soft-riding truck that I enjoy on the commute." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

"I gave a ride to an Edmunds colleague who'd never been in our 2018 Ford F-150. She's an out-of-state employee who rarely gets the chance to interact with our fleet of vehicles. So although she works for Edmunds, she doesn't have any more insider info about new car stuff than your average Joe. To me, she represents just a regular person who doesn't live and breathe cars.

"She was amazed at how nice the interior of this big burly truck was and just how spacious the cabin is. She moved seats, pressed buttons, and played with features. 'If all trucks are this nice, I could imagine people would buy one instead of a family car,' she said, which oddly enough is what people are doing.

"Her 10 minutes or so in the 2018 F-150 completely changed her opinion of what today's trucks actually are and why so many people buy them, including folks who'll never use them for activities more strenuous than the occasional Home Depot run.

"For what it's worth, her personal car is 2013 BMW 3 Series convertible." — Matt Jones, senior consumer advice editor

"The Ford F-150 really is a ride-comfort king amongst trucks. Just a little harsh jar every now and then, but overall just easy to drive and comfortable to ride in." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle test technician

Performance

"I drove this truck when it was brand-new, almost a year ago. I don't remember the low-speed shifting being this abrupt and harsh. It's as if it's worsened over time. Or it could be just me. I'll have to confer with my compatriots." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

"We've cataloged this problem in the past, but this F-150 has some seriously clunky downshifts going from third to second and from second to first. Every time I slow this truck down to a stop, and I mean EVERY time, it feels like someone is giving the transmission a swift kick in the underbelly." — Travis Langness, reviews editor