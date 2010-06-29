Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We put 1,100 miles on the odometer of our 2018 Ford F-150 in October, driving up and down California and scooting around town during our daily commutes. We hit a new fuel economy milestone and hauled away a bed full of plant trimmings from a local wetlands preserve. As I've mentioned before, the new-kid-on-the-block Ram 1500 is getting a lot of attention, but the F-150 still fits nicely as a go-to workhorse in our fleet.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

After more than 18,000 miles, we've got a pretty good picture of our F-150's combined fuel economy, and it's showing the same disappointing results as our last long-term F-150. As a matter of fact, they're within a tenth of an mpg of each other.

After more than 30,000 miles, our previous F-150 settled at an average of 16.9 mpg. That was not only well below the EPA combined estimate but also 1 mpg below the city estimate. This new F-150, with the same set of drivers and the 10-speed automatic, is getting roughly the same mpg. After 18,565 miles, it's averaging 17 mpg combined. That's below EPA city and combined estimates by a big stretch. And even on our best day, we haven't come close to hitting the highway estimate.

Last week, on a short road trip, I set a new record of 21.2 miles per gallon. I did this by locking in the cruise at 68 mph and staying in the slow lane, but it took a lot of restraint. I wouldn't — and don't — drive like that on a regular basis. It required sticking behind semis, seldom passing and using about 10 percent of the truck's potential. Even then, I couldn't hit the lofty EPA goal of 24 mpg on the highway.

Average lifetime mpg: 17

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.1

Best range: 620.5 miles

Current odometer: 18,565 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Ten gears is two too many for this truck. We've covered this ground before, but the F-150's abundance of ratios is most noticeable on deceleration when the transmission is helping the truck slow down. If you didn't know any better, the mild shift shock and hiccuping on downshifts might lead you to believe something's wrong with the transmission. Maybe something is indeed wrong, and we need to get it checked out. But I don't think so. The effects are minor but no less perceptible. Pickups continue down this nine- and 10-speed transmission road. But in our F-150 at least, we're not seeing the benefits to fuel economy; we're still seriously underachieving the EPA rating." — Dan Frio, reviews editor

"It took me way too much effort to get over the combined mpg mark in our F-150. Going 68 mph on most freeways in Southern California will get you lots of tailgaters, but I had a recent trip that let me park the F-150 in the slow lane and not get in anyone's way. I was way out in the desert and finally able to get 21.2 mpg. But that's still not impressive, not compared to the highway EPA estimate of 24 mpg. We'll keep putting road-trip miles on the odometer in an attempt to bring things up, but with almost 19,000 miles on the clock, I doubt it's gonna get there." — Travis Langness, reviews editor

Technology-Audio

"I've been thinking a lot about value lately. We have a few vehicles that are around the $50,000 mark, one of them being the F-150. When thinking about buying an SUV, why not a truck? Especially one with such luxury amenities as the F-150. It's a luxury SUV with a bed. Lots of interior room with a lot of features to offer. Plus, Sync is one of the better infotainment interfaces out there. Yes, this truck is longer than an SUV, but you can do a lot with that space. Unless you need to keep a smaller vehicle footprint for your garage, it really becomes an interesting proposition when considering a vehicle around $50K." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

"Although I couldn't connect to the F-150's Wi-Fi hotspot (we're not signed up for the data plan), that was the only thing missing from a recent mobile office session while I waited outside the piano teacher's house during my kid's lesson. From the extensive fore-aft seat travel, nice breathing room between the seat and door panel, and the double-wide armrest, this is a comfortable coach from which to handle some computer and/or writing affairs." — Dan Frio

Miscellaneous

"I've found that driving the F-150 requires a specific mindset. It's tall and wide, and the heavily assisted steering makes it tricky to get a bead on where the truck is moving relative to its surroundings. This truck challenges my spatial awareness, so I know I'll always need to drive it with a bit of caution, at least in close quarters like our parking garage. I always feel like I'll scrape the roof on some pipes or beams if I'm not careful, even though I know there's usually enough clearance. And sometimes, there's just enough clearance, as is the case in one of our parking spots. Check the photos; that's a tight fit." — Dan Frio

"I'm amazed at the size of the F-150's front doors. Tall and wide, there's so much door that it feels like it should seal an aircraft, not a pickup. The nice part is that they open pretty wide — not quite 90 degrees, but close. This doesn't have much meaning for the day-to-day suburban commute, but I could see it being handy when you're wearing bulky winter clothes, or you're out in the field where you have to wear gear (backpack, tool or gun belts, for example) and frequently need to hop in and out of the cab. Or even just to provide a wide berth for your trusty retriever co-pilot to jump in." — Dan Frio