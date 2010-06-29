Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We drove our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 all around Los Angeles, up and down the central California corridor, and to grocery stores galore in May. After nearly two years, the Ford has proven to be a great commuter, adept grocery-getter, and a truck that can do it all, even in the absence of towing or hauling tasks.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The F-150 has really settled into a groove for fuel economy, a groove where it's consistently underperforming expectations. It's never achieved the EPA highway estimate of 24 mpg, it's only exceeded the EPA combined estimate of 21 mpg twice, and it's currently averaging 17.5 mpg after 29,000 miles — about 8% lower than its EPA city estimate of 19 mpg.

It's not the only F-150 with this problem.

Our previous long-term 2015 Ford F-150 with the EcoBoost engine also turned in a disappointing performance at the pump, breaching the 23 mpg highway estimate only once (and just barely, at 23.1 mpg). It only surpassed the EPA combined estimate (20 mpg) twice and averaged 16.9 mpg after 33,000 miles.

This isn't necessarily poor performance relative to the class and other V8-powered competitors, but it's not what you'd want to see as an owner expecting better.

Here's the real-life cost difference.



The current national average price for gasoline is $2.73 per gallon. After 28,765 miles with the F-150 (it came to us with 395 miles on the odometer) we've averaged 17.5 miles per gallon. That's $4,487 in today's cost for 87 octane fuel.

If the truck were meeting the EPA combined estimate of 21 mpg, it would have cost us $3,739. That's a difference of $748 or about $250 per 10,000 miles. In California, though, where we drive the truck, gas prices are averaging $3.87 a gallon. At 17.5 miles per gallon over 28,765 miles, that's a cost of $6,361.

Meeting the EPA-estimated 21 mpg target would reduce that to $5,300, a difference of $1,060 in the nearly two years we've had the truck.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.5

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 650 miles

Current odometer: 29,160 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

MPG

"Fuel economy for our truck, at least compared to what the EPA says we should be getting, is disappointing. I could see it as an issue if you bought the truck expecting to get what was posted on the window sticker. But is a lifetime average of 17.5 mpg really that bad? Heck, our long-term Ram 1500 with its V8 is getting 14 mpg." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

"Chuckled to myself after hopping in the F-150 and seeing the distance-to-empty readout show 670 miles. I'd recently seen 'First Man,' and this display made me think of the scene where Neil Armstrong, after having been asked by a reporter during the Apollo 11 pre-flight press conference about what he'd like to bring to the moon, replies, 'If I had a choice, I would take more fuel.' This kind of range is an excellent convenience. Filling up that optional 36-gallon fuel tank may be expensive, but fuel stops are far less common." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Performance

"Ford F-150 or Ram 1500? On Edmunds, we rank the Ram as our top-rated large truck. The Ford is No. 2. I'd get the F-150 if I were to buy one for myself, however. It mostly comes down to the way it drives. The F-150 comes across as lighter and more nimble than the Ram. I think I like its turbocharged V6 more, too.

"For everyday driving, it's just a more pleasant truck to drive. As a caveat, I'll note that the Ram gets better scores for steering and handling on Edmunds. I guess my personal preference is an outlier. All the same, these trucks are so similar that a lot of the appeal comes down to personal preference." — Brent Romans

Comfort

"Our F-150 is a great long-distance companion. I did a couple four-hour drives this month and I felt like I could have gone another eight hours without much issue. The seats are supportive and comfortable, the ride quality is agreeable for a truck, and road noise is minimal. Plus, as my co-workers have noted recently, our truck's got 600-plus miles of driving range. You just fire it up and head out on the highway." — Brent Romans

Interior

"The front pocket on each front door would make for an excellent place to put an oversized water bottle, if only it weren't for the speaker above. The box for the speaker extends over this pocket, limiting what you can fit in there. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a better solution anywhere inside this thing." — Carlos Lago

• • • • • • • • •

"The F-150's center stack of controls doesn't offer much visual appeal. It's pretty much a black plastic slab with four knobs and a collection of similar-looking buttons for the audio and climate systems. But, hey, the F-150's setup gets the job done. The knobs are easy to grab and turn and the buttons are clearly labeled." — Brent Romans