Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Every vehicle in our fleet has its busy months and its slow months. For our long-term 2018 Ford F-150, March was one of the slow months. It only got into the hands of a few Edmunds drivers and was used for pretty basic commuting services. That might seem like a bad thing, but it highlights just how useful big trucks like the F-150 have become. They're no longer only utilitarian; they're real, everyday rigs with all kinds of use-cases. For many drivers, there's no need for a second vehicle.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We put less than 800 miles on the odometer in March, and our fuel economy hovered between 15 and 20 mpg. Our lifetime fuel economy average remained the same.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.3

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 650 miles

Current odometer: 26,200 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

MPG

"Captain Obvious reporting for duty: I love having the extended-range fuel tank in our F-150. Being able to travel 650 miles or more (depending on how you use the throttle) is a very appealing thing to me. The not-so-appealing thing would be the cost of a complete fill-up. It just cost us $72 to fill up half a tank. To top off a depleted tank could cost upward of $145.

"Think of it this way: You could drive from Los Angeles to Orlando on four tanks (650 miles multiplied by four fill-ups equals 2,600 miles). L.A. to Orlando is 2,513 miles." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

Cargo Space

"I'm not really sure why there are ridges on the top of the bed sides on our F-150, but I found a great use for them by putting my marker in between the two ridges so it doesn't roll away. Honestly, I think this is why they designed them: for pens, markers, screwdrivers, or whatever round object that could potentially roll away. Even if that wasn't the intention, it's very useful." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Technology-Audio

"I had a strange issue with Bluetooth and Android Auto over the weekend, and this time it wasn't Android's fault. The issue? After entering Android Auto, Bluetooth wouldn't work for phone calls. I could use it for audio (music or podcasts), and everything else functioned normally. But when I tried to make a call, the screen showed something to the effect of 'Bluetooth not connected.' And the call went through my phone, not the Ford's Bluetooth system.

"I figured this was one of those bugs that often happens when my phone updates. But after a few days, I dug deeper. The issue? The F-150's Bluetooth device list was full. Deleting one of the devices and replacing it with mine solved the problem. Looking back, this was a 'no duh' fix, but the weird thing was that the F-150 never said the paired devices list was full." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content