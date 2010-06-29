Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

There weren't any special road trips or amazing destinations on the docket for our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 this month, but there was a pretty apparent theme. Everywhere we went, we noticed clunks, clanks or just harsh downshifts from the transmission of our F-150.

The 10-speed automatic has been irksome in the past, with audible thumps from the transmission when you're slowing down (particularly coming to a stop and downshifting into second or first gear), but it appears to be getting worse. I took a straw poll of the half-dozen or so staff members who drove it this month, and there was definitely a consensus among them. A dealer visit might be on the horizon.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We're still well below the EPA's city estimate of 19 mpg combined, averaging just 17.4 miles per gallon over nearly 30,000 miles. We don't expect big changes on this front anytime soon, but at least the range is good.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.4

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 650 miles

Current odometer: 29,904 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Has anyone else noticed more clunks than usual from our F-150? It may all be in my head, but it seems that the occasional hard gear change during downshifts is happening more frequently. Upshifts aren't as smooth as I used to remember, too. It doesn't feel like anything's broken, and I'm not expecting sedan-like smoothness, but it seems like our truck is beginning to show some age.

"I've noticed the steering feels slightly strange on-center as well. It's as if there's a larger dead zone than there should be. Jonathan also noticed this behavior independently. It might be worth a dealer visit if anyone else notices." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

"I'll second Carlos in noticing that our F-150's transmission has been making some harsh downshifts as of late. I don't recall if the issue was always there, but it honestly feels like something is off." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"I noticed some weirdness in our LT F-150 steering. Feels as if the assist is inconsistent, so at times it readily wants to return to center, and other times not. I thought it had lane guidance at one point, but it doesn't. Not sure if anyone else noticed, or I'm off my meds again." — Jonathan Elfalan, manager, vehicle testing

"I swear the low-speed transmission kick is getting both worse and more frequent. As someone who's had bad experiences with Ford transmissions in the past, that behavior has me a little concerned." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

"I second that." — Jonathan Elfalan

"Third on Will's comment." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician