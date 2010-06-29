Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 is in the middle of an epic towing trip right now, and we'll have more on that next month, but there are a few other items to address first. In July, the F-150 had a maintenance visit, a long road trip across the western United States, and a few fuel economy milestones worth noting, on top of hauling lots of boxes up and down a mountain. We set a new personal best for range, but towing for a few thousand miles brought our lifetime fuel economy average down.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With two back-and-forth trips to Utah and Colorado, we put 3,900 miles on our F-150 this month. One trip had the F-150 towing a trailer, and the other had it hauling a family and luggage. On the first trip, the one without a trailer, the F-150 stretched its legs to reach a new best range of 664.5 miles on one tank of gas. That's almost a record for our fleet, too, but our old EcoDiesel Ram 1500 edged it out with a top range of over 700 miles.

The towing trip brought down the overall fuel economy average in our F-150, though, from last month's 17.4 to 17.2 miles per gallon. But it's not just the towing that's bringing the F-150 down — even if we eliminate the towing numbers from our records, it only averages 17.6 mpg over 30,000-ish miles.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.2

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 664.5 miles

Current odometer: 33,804 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

"With a long tow trip coming up — 1,100 miles round trip from our home base in Los Angeles to Lake Powell in southern Utah, pulling a ski boat — it was time to get our F-150 in for maintenance.

"The truck's computer reminded us that it was time for an oil change, but at 32,703 miles, the F-150 was also nearly 3,000 miles overdue for a transmission service/flush and fill. We also elected to have the dealer do a wheel alignment, hoping it might address some of the odd steering behavior we've experienced lately. (Recently Jonathan noticed that the power assist seems inconsistent — sometimes springing back to center, sometimes not — and Carlos has noticed a wide 'dead zone' with the steering wheel at its center point.)

"Unfortunately, the service appointment also turned up a pinion seal leak. There was no time for another day of service, so we elected to do the trip without addressing it. Our service adviser noted that it was a small, slow leak and would be covered under the powertrain warranty when we decided to return and address it.

"The service visit to Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln in Irvine wasn't exactly cheap, but the customer service was solid. The work required the whole business day, and they even stuck around after the service department had closed to let us pay for and pick up the car. All told, we were out the door for $461.68. That was for the oil change and tire rotation ($68.42), transmission service ($231.63), alignment ($149.95), and tax ($11.68)." — Dan Frio, reviews editor

Logbook Highlights