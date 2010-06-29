Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

This month, our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 spent most of its time at our Fresno, California, office in the hands of Brent Romans. It did pickup duty by hauling loads of donations to Goodwill, as well as typical commuting duty. Thankfully, there were no flat-tire kerfuffles this month, so things are looking up.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

After having two current-generation Ford F-150s in our long-term fleet, we've learned that its fuel economy estimates are hard to reach. It's just the reality of living with the EcoBoost engine. Good power and acceleration are upsides, but we're still falling well below the EPA's city estimate, even after 22,000 miles. And that elusive 24 mpg highway rating? The closest we've come is 21.7 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.3

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 620.5 miles

Current odometer: 22,706 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Cargo Space

"At the start of every new year, I like to do a major cleanup session in my house. But this year my Goodwill donation pile quickly turned into a mountain after I went all Marie Kondo on my closet and dresser drawers. The F-150 cabin easily consumed five large garbage bags and three large boxes of joyless old clothes and miscellaneous items.

"Unfortunately, the first two Goodwill donation centers I went to were located in strip malls with parking lots too small and congested for a pickup truck to drive through, let alone park. Just when I was about to shake my fists at the heavens cursing the size of the truck and city parking lots, I went to one more Goodwill location and huzzah! It had a spacious loading dock! I simply pulled up, threw open the cabin doors and delivered my donations." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"There's a crazy amount of storage space for your personal items inside the F-150. The center console bin holds so much stuff that it might as well be a Dungeons & Dragons bag of holding. Then you've got the cupholders, slots and tray next to the shifter. The door pockets and bottle holders on the door are useful, too." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Interior

"We've got more than 22,000 miles on our F-150. Pleasingly, cabin construction is still tight. I haven't noticed any squeaks or rattles, and everything seems to be holding up. Overall reliability seems pretty solid, too. Would you expect this to be the case? Sure. But we've had enough problems with long-term test cars over the years to know that nothing is guaranteed." — Brent Romans

"I like that the F-150 remembers your climate settings for the seats. Let's say, for example, that you go out to do some shopping and set the heated seat to the second heating level. When you get back into the truck after you're done, the seat will still be on that heat setting. The heated steering wheel does the same thing." — Brent Romans

"I like the loadout of accessories on the back of our F-150's center console for rear-seat passengers. It has two USB charging ports, a 12-volt power port and a household-style 110-volt/400-watt outlet. Rear passengers won't have any problems keeping their electronics powered." — Brent Romans

Performance

"Ford gives you plenty of choices for engines in the F-150. You've got the base V6, the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that's in our truck, the more powerful turbo 3.5-liter V6 (in two different outputs), the 5.0-liter V8, and the new-for-2019 diesel V6. Honestly, it kind of seems hard to choose. Other than the base V6, they all seem appealing. For what it's worth, I'm plenty happy with the 2.7-liter V6 in our truck." — Brent Romans