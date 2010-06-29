Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 remains as utilitarian as ever.

In February, we used it to transport 12-foot pieces of shelving, drove it to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and commuted in it daily. That added 1,400 miles to the odometer of a vehicle that's been in our fleet for more than 15 months. Sure, we normally keep vehicles in our long-term fleet for just 12 months, but we tend to hang on to trucks a bit longer since they're so useful. Clearly, the F-150 meets that standard.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Halfway through our F-150 long-term test, we decided to begin filling it with 91 octane fuel rather than 87 octane. The idea was to see if it improved performance at the test track or fuel economy on the open road. We aren't finished testing the theory yet, but it does seem to be paying small dividends.

The F-150's best mpg achieved a new high of 21.7 mpg in January (still 2.3 mpg shy of the EPA's highway estimate for this truck). And in February, we hit a new record for distance traveled on one tank of fuel: 650 miles.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.3

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 650 miles

Current odometer: 24,764 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I like that the F-150's remote start fires up quickly and consistently every time. With a couple of other vehicles in our fleet, I've had to do the key fob button dance a couple of times before they spring to life. On some occasions, remote start hasn't worked at all. A weak key fob battery could be the culprit in at least one of those occasions. But overall, some of our remote start applications are hit-or-miss. The F-150 is all hit." — Dan Frio, reviews editor

Interior

"Can we talk about this? Can we all just agree that carbon fiber has no place in a pickup? Could someone draft that memo please?" — Dan Frio

Performance

"Filled up the F-150 the other day. It took $118. Let that sink in. OK, sure, we got the 36-gallon tank, for which we paid the princely sum of $445. And the F-150 says in its predictive trip computer that we'll get about 670 miles out of it, so that's nearly a couple dimes per mile (our best range is 650 miles). Not bank-busting, but not an occasion I'd look forward to if I owned this truck." — Dan Frio

"I don't like driving around in a truck unless I have truck stuff to do. Our F-150 and Ram take up way too much space in my driveway, and I don't enjoy threading big full-sizers through parking lots designed for midsize SUVs. Driving the F-150 down to the tiny 30-year-old strip mall just to pick up some takeout is a silly exercise.

"But I give Ford credit. It has at least made the F-150 as gentle as an old, big Cadillac. You don't drive on the road so much as hover slightly above it. The steering is so assisted that you can execute most maneuvers with just three fingers on the wheel.

"That makes it less of a directional hazard in a small parking lot, but there's still no getting around the truck's mass. It just consumes a lot of the space around it. Sure, it's got capabilities: Ours can tow up to 8,000 pounds and handle a payload of nearly 1,700 pounds. Impressive numbers, but hard to see how they require the F-150's bulk and metal. Seems mostly like a design exercise by grown men who still keep Tonkas on their work desk." — Dan Frio