Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Other than a road trip to Arizona and back, our long-term 2018 Ford F-150 stayed local during December. Part of that was because of the busy holiday season, with many editors out of the office and traveling. But also contributing to the low mileage were two separate service appointments: one to replace a tire, the other a standard 20,000-mile oil change. The aforementioned road trip got us a new fuel economy record, though, courtesy of Kurt Niebuhr.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We only filled the F-150 twice in December. That's not entirely uncommon, especially with the F-150's large fuel tank, but it is a bit below our typical monthly average. The first fill consumed 25.8 gallons of fuel while the second took 18.3 gallons. Respectively, those tanks returned 17.8 mpg and 21.7 mpg.

That second tank set a new record for our F-150, up from the previous high of 21.3 mpg set in November. Kurt took a trip to Arizona and back, using cruise control most of the way and maintaining a consistent speed. While we'd normally be impressed by this kind of stat, it's taken us 12 months and 21,000 miles to get that number, which still falls 10 percent shy of the EPA's highway estimate.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.1

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 620.5 miles

Current odometer: 21,205 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

"The F-150 requested service at 20,000 miles. I booked a same-day appointment online for 3 p.m., expecting to leave the truck there overnight, and that's what happened. It was ready about 1 p.m. the next day. Our service adviser had a rather cold personality but was at least efficient. The service included:

• Replace oil, oil filter, engine air filter, cabin air filter, rotate tires

• Recall 18S10: inspect transmission selector lever cable

• Recall 18327: rework carpet shielding and insulation

"Both recalls fell under warranty. Total cost for the other items: $130.27." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

"Getting a flat tire sucks. Getting a flat tire at night sucks. Getting a flat tire at night in the rain sucks. Having to change that flat tire by the side of a busy freeway in said conditions really sucks. Fiddling with the multitude of extensions needed to drop the spare from below the F-150 while simultaneously trying to find the right angle to jam that whole wonky mess into the truck's bumper to begin lowering the spare in those same conditions is a nightmare.

"This isn't so much a rant against the Ford, as I'm sure every pickup has an equally finicky and somewhat blind process to drop the spare. But as someone who has never changed a flat on a truck before (oddly enough), I doubt very much it would be any easier the second or third time around.

"Oh, and thanks to a massive bolt that prevented a plug from being used to patch the hole, the tire was a write-off. Total cost for replacing the damaged tire was $321.16. Thanks, bolt." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Logbook Highlights