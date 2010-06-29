Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Travis Langness, Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

With the arrival of the new long-term Ram 1500, our 2018 Ford F-150 has fallen out of favor. It's not that the Ford is unlikable or incapable; it's just that the Ram has that new-car smell. It's got a big center-console screen and fancy tech features to try out. So there weren't any big road trips for the F-150 in August, just normal commuting duty, a few trips to the hardware store, and time spent as a backup rig during our three-truck comparison test.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We only drove the F-150 about 1,200 miles in August, and we'll need to ramp up our use in the next few months if we're to hit our goal of 20,000 miles by November. Fuel economy has seemingly plateaued with a lifetime average of 17.5 mpg. That's less than the EPA-rated city mileage (19 mpg) and much less than this truck's 21 mpg combined estimate. We've yet to even approach the highway estimate of 24 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.5

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 19.3

Best range: 620.5 miles

Current odometer: 16,200 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Driving the Ram 1500 and the F-150 back to back, I've become much more aware of just how sensitive the F-150's brakes are. The first half-inch of pedal travel feels like it applies 50 percent of the available pressure, and it can cause some forward head-snap if you're not used to it." — Travis Langness, staff writer

Technology-Audio

"A few times this weekend, the F-150's satellite radio glitched out on me. I would be on one station, Channel 26 Classic Vinyl, for example, and it would still display the last station I was on, indefinitely. So even though I had scrolled through four or five different stations, it would still say something else entirely, such as 'Channel 34 Lithium,' and there would be no song displayed on the screen. I parked the truck, turned it off and then back on again, and the issue went away. It hasn't returned since." — Travis Langness

"I like the gear indicator located in the gauge cluster of our F-150. It is a small vertical display with descending numbers from 10 to 1. It is nice to know what gear you're in with a transmission as smooth as this one, and with this many gears." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"Ford's Sync 3 is one of the best infotainment systems out there, IMO. It's fast and easy to use — the tiles are large, and you enter an address in the nav by simply typing it out (as opposed to ZIP, city, house, etc.). The system always recognizes my phone. In some cars (I'm looking at you, Honda), this is a bit hit or miss." — Ron Montoya