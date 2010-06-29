Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2018 Ford F-150 Long-Term Road Test

2018 Ford F-150: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Travis Langness, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Another month, another 1,500 miles in our long-term 2018 Ford F-150, and it's just as useful as ever. In April, we used the F-150 for local commuting and freeway drives but also for moving big plants by throwing them in the bed and scooting along just like any truck should. The Ford didn't even flinch at the bed full of shrubbery. We did, however, experience some problems with audio quality and clunky shifts from the transmission.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Three highway-heavy fill-ups gave the F-150 a small bump in April, increasing its average lifetime mpg from 17.3 up to 17.4. Best range and best-fill mpg didn't change.

The F-150 has settled in and gives us a great picture of the kind of real-world fuel economy an owner could expect, and it's nowhere near the EPA estimates.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.4

EPA mpg rating: 21 combined (19 city/24 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.7

Best range: 650 miles

Current odometer: 27,715 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Ford has issued a recall for F-150s with engine block heaters due to damaged wiring with the potential to overheat or melt and cause a fire. About 130,000 trucks are affected, including Super Duty models, but ours isn't one of them. Our F-150 isn't equipped with the optional heater.

Owners can find more information here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls?nhtsaId=19V278

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I hate parking on the street, but that's where I have to put the F-150 since it's not going to fit in my garage. It's not even close. But the sheer size of today's full-size trucks doesn't just apply to personal garage space. It also applies to public/private parking garages. Our stock-height F-150 is a scant 2 inches shorter than the clearance of a parking garage that I frequent. The F-150 is 76.9 inches and the parking garage is 78 inches. And I can think of a fair few other garages where it just wouldn't fit at all. All of this is a long-winded way of saying that you should measure your life before you commit to buying a new truck. They're bigger than you think." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Utility

"The F-150 did multiple runs hauling potted plants and gardening supplies, boxes of dishes, crates of books, and a couple of stops at Home Depot. We're in the process of moving, and it was a big help. The backup/parking cameras make parking lot and driveway navigation easy. The road leading up to my house is an 8% grade, and the EcoBoost never lagged or struggled. I did notice some clunky shifts throughout the weekend, with the most noticeable instances being downshifts down the grade." — John Adolph, supervising producer

Technology-Audio

"Ford needs a new supplier for its sat radio receivers/decoders/antennas. The sat radio in our F-150 is the same garbage that we've observed in several Fords that have rolled through in the last few years (specifically the EcoSport and Escape). Not sure what the problem is, but it sounds like the signal is being decoded at 96 kilobytes per second. The sound quality is brittle and it warbles, as if you were listening through headphones that had soaked in water overnight.

"The sound is also loaded with artifacts (distortion) from high-frequency transients like cymbal crashes or blasts from a brass horn section. It's the kind of quality you'd expect from a Napster file downloaded in 1999. The Bang & Olufsen audio system is pretty decent otherwise, but the sat radio is unlistenable in this rig." — Dan Frio, reviews editor

"I've talked about how, even though it's not our top-rated truck, the F-150 is my personal favorite in the class. One of its strengths became abundantly clear to me on a recent trip to Trader Joe's: visibility. I managed to squeeze it into a very small space and had an excellent view of someone in a small sedan failing to figure out how to pull out from next to the Detroit bruiser even though no one was parked on his other side.

"I wouldn't have dared the maneuver in any of the other full-size pickups UNLESS they were equipped with a 360-degree camera, but in the Ford I can pretty easily judge where the edges of the vehicle are. The relatively low beltline and cutout windows help a lot, too.

"As for the person next to me: After trapping me in the truck for a solid five minutes while he grappled with physics, a parking lot attendant finally came over and guided his car out of its space in all of 5 seconds." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor