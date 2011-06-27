  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-150
Overview
See F-150 Inventory
See F-150 Inventory
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG141616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.1/589.9 mi.520.5/659.3 mi.520.5/659.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.34.7 gal.34.7 gal.
Combined MPG141616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight3769 lbs.3769 lbs.3769 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.5250 lbs.5250 lbs.
Height70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Maximum payload2175.0 lbs.1610.0 lbs.1610.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.8 in.116.8 in.116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Currant Red
  • White
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Black
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • White
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Currant Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Black
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
See F-150 InventorySee F-150 InventorySee F-150 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles