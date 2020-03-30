  1. Home
2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid

Type:

What’s new

  • Sport appearance package available on XLT trim
  • Minor changes to option packages
  • Part of the sixth Explorer generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines for quick acceleration
  • Rear-wheel-drive platform improves handling and towing
  • Roomy cargo area
  • Too much wind noise at highway speeds
  • The price can get frighteningly expensive in a hurry
  • Lackluster interior material quality
MSRP Starting at
$49,855
Save as much as $499
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale
2021 Ford Explorer Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/30/2020

What is the Explorer?

Ford redesigned the Explorer in 2020, and it's an understatement to say that it was vitally important for the automaker to get it right. In our evaluations, Ford left a lot of the Explorer's potential untapped while its chief rivals have made giant leaps forward.

For 2021, the XLT Sport appearance package will be reintroduced into the Explorer lineup. We expect a dark finish on exterior trim and badging as well as unique wheels. Perhaps it'll also add some interior flourishes.

If those are indeed the only changes for 2021, don't expect the Explorer to fare any better in Edmunds' rankings. If you're dead-set on getting a new Explorer, you probably won't miss anything by opting for a 2020 model. Keep checking back here for more information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.

Edmunds says

Despite coming off a full redesign in 2020, the Ford Explorer ranks a disappointing eighth place in current Edmunds rankings. It may benefit from an abundance of passenger and cargo space, but the price tends to skyrocket when you climb up through trim levels and add options. Sadly, the interior materials don't seem to match that price. We suggest checking out the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and new Toyota Highlander before committing to a new Explorer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Explorer.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV features & specs
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV
    3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A
    MSRP$49,855
    MPG 27 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower318 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
    3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A
    MSRP$51,855
    MPG 23 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower318 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Explorer a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Explorer both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Explorer fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Explorer gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Explorer has 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Explorer. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Explorer?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Explorer:

    Is the Ford Explorer reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Explorer is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Explorer. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Explorer's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Explorer a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Explorer is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Explorer is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Explorer?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Explorer is the 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,855.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $49,855
    • Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A) which starts at $51,855
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Explorer?

    If you're interested in the Ford Explorer, the next question is, which Explorer model is right for you? Explorer variants include Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A), and Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A). For a full list of Explorer models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A), and Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Explorer Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Explorer Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] Explorer Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Explorer Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid Explorer Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Explorer for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,401.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,095.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid and all available trim types: Limited Hybrid, Limited Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

