Used 1999 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

1999 Ford Explorer nazechad_3050 , 12/02/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought it in May with 120,000 miles on it. Drives great. Love the truck. Had three small problems with it and one huge one. The rear wiper has stopped working, the drivers door handle broke off, and the drivers lock keeps getting stuck. The huge problem was at 130,000 miles the transmission started to go. Wouldnt shift into 3rd gear smoothly anymore. Currently replacing the Transmission as I type this. Even with these problems i love the truck. does everything i ask it to do.

Still Going magnum , 07/27/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Funny, I feel like several of these posters are driving my Explorer. I'm at 175k miles. Radio display went out at about 50k miles. Rear wiper works maybe one month out of the year. Tranny still good but starting to show its age. Occasionally it won't start. I believe its a short in the fuel pump sensor. If I wait about 3-5 minutes, for some reason she'll start right up. Driver door handle broke and entire locking and handle configuration had to be redone. All in all, I've never put much money in this thing. It handles snow with absolute ease. Gas mileage averages 18.4 city and highway. For some reason, some car critics slam the explorer, but mine has been a darn good car overall.

I love her!! alavacca , 12/23/2014 12 of 13 people found this review helpful So I bought this truck after my Acura Integra was stolen. I decided I wanted to be higher up off the ground so I bought the 99 explorer. I absolutely loved the truck but I am 4 foot 10 so it was hurting my back. I decided to sell it for a smaller car. I sold the car to my fiance's old boss. Three weeks later my smaller car was totaled. His ex boss kept the title and truck in the parking lot and it was never touched. After 3 months we offered to pay him back for it and he did. The truck was not started in 3 months (and it is very cold here) and she started right up!! She always started right up and never gave me an issue. I knew I could never part with this truck!

2nd vehicle and loving it! frank nunez , 10/02/2015 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Got my 99 explorer in febuary of 2013 with only 97**** miles and now towards the end of 2015 with 104*** still running strong with the 5.0 engine. Plenty of room for my wife and 2 kids and you wouldnt believe how much stuff we hauled with this,better then a pickup. Truck has been very reliable with the only maintenence done to it has been buying a new set of tires when got it,got rear and front brakes replaced and one time car did not start thought it was the starter had it checked out wasn't the problem,turned out to be the pulley that wasn't allowing it to crank replaced and nothing since. Got a MagnaFlow exhaust which makes it sound beasty,I leave Hondas in the dust! See other reviews of them pushing to 200*** plus miles and taking care of this bad boy hoping to keep em around to get him there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value