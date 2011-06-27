  1. Home
2019 FIAT 500X Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 FIAT 500X

Trekking

Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    06/02/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    02/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    07/14/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers eligible consumers a bonus cash allowance applied toward the retail purchase or lease of an eligible vehicle.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    03/01/2018
    End
    09/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), retired military reserve (honorably discharged), and honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/21/2019
    End
    01/05/2021

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2019 FIAT 500X Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:

not available
