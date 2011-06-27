2019 FIAT 500X Deals, Incentives & Rebates
TrekkingTrekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 09/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 06/02/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $3,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $1,500 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/01/2020
- $3,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 02/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 07/14/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers eligible consumers a bonus cash allowance applied toward the retail purchase or lease of an eligible vehicle.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 09/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), retired military reserve (honorably discharged), and honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/21/2019
- End
- 01/05/2021
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 FIAT 500X Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Pop 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Blue Sky Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Urbana Edition 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:not available