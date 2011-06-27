2019 FIAT 500L Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PopPop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 09/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 06/02/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $3,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/01/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 02/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Lessees of an FCA US LLC group vehicle may receive a loyalty offer. Trade in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/02/2018
- End
- 09/01/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), retired military reserve (honorably discharged), and honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/21/2019
- End
- 01/05/2021
